Charleroi regained the lead with five runs in the bottom of the third inning and pulled away with six in the fourth inning for a 17-7 victory Friday night against visiting Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
Belle Vernon scored three runs in its first at-bat, only to have Charleroi tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Charleroi scored once in the bottom of the second inning, but Belle Vernon tied the game in the top of the fourth inning.
Belle Vernon rallied once again with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 9-7.
Charleroi was able to invoke the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Lorenzo Glasser led Charleroi with four RBI, three runs scored, a triple and single. Chad Behrendt, Colton Brightwell, Hunter Mamie and Remington Lessman all drove in two runs. Behrendt scored three runs and Mamie walked three times.
Ashton Ray was the winning pitcher.
Dominic von Fradenburg and Mark Toth both drove in two runs for Belle Vernon.
Uniontown 3, Connellsville 0 -- Noah Matthews and Braeden McKnight combined for the shutout against Connellsville.
CJ Gesk drove in a pair of runs and Devan Krivosky plated the other run. Gesk, Sankovich, McKnight and Christian Thomas all doubled in the victory.
McKnight, Thomas and Krivosky scored one run each.
Fayette County League
Mitch's Bail Bonds 10, Oakland (Md.) 8 -- Mitch's Bail Bonds scored the deciding runs in the bottom of the third inning and then held on for a home victory against Oakland.
Payton Conte had a two-run single and Dylan Bohna drove in run with a single in the four-run third inning.
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored three in the bottom of the first inning and Oakland rallied to tie the game in the top of the second inning. The home team regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Oakland fought back with three runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the fifth inning.
Noah Hanson pitched 4.2 innings for the win, allowing eight runs (six earned) with two walks and one strikeout. Conte finished the game for the save with two strikeouts.
Hanson drove in a pair of runs and Bohna finished with two RBI.
Mitch's Bail Bonds benefited from 11 walks and four hit batters.
Luis Rodriguez had two doubles and was 4-for-5 for the visitors. Derrick Broadwater, Cory Ashby and Cole Parker all had one double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.