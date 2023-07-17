HOPWOOD -- Belle Vernon rallied from a six-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning Saturday for a 9-6 victory on the first day of the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament at Hutchinson Field.
The Belle Vernon lightning almost struck again in the top of the seventh inning in Sunday's winner's bracket game, but Lorenzo Glasser stranded the bases loaded to preserve Charleroi's 5-3 victory.
Charleroi continued in the winner's bracket, while Belle Vernon slipped into the loser's bracket with an elimination game.
Charleroi's Ben Shields entered the top of the seventh inning with 96 pitches, nine shy of the one-game maximum amount.
Charleroi first baseman Remi Lessman made a nice play to retire Belle Vernon's Zach Jackson for the first out of the inning. Then, Shields reached his pitch maximum on Jake Wessel's single.
"Ben got stronger after the second, third inning, so we had to burn him today," said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis.
Glasser replaced Shields and quickly picked up the second out on a ground ball to first base.
Then, the game became a bit more interesting with back-to-back walks to Evan Morrow and Martin Marion, placing the tying run at second and go-ahead run at first.
However, there would be no magical finish for Belle Vernon after Glasser ended the rally with a strikeout.
"Our luck ran out a little bit today," said Belle Vernon coach Jim Wessel, adding, "We couldn't pull a rabbit out of the hat today, unfortunately."
Belle Vernon seemed to have carryover momentum from Saturday's improbable victory when it rolled out to a 3-1 lead after two innings.
Jake Wessel opened the game with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and sprinted to the plate on Morrow's one-out single.
AJ Wardropper singled with two outs, but both runners were stranded with a strikeout.
Belle Vernon's lead grew to 3-0 with two unearned runs in the top of the second inning.
Dante DeFelices was safe on an infield error to open the inning, but Shields picked up two quick outs.
Jake Wessel kept the inning alive when Charleroi right fielder Jace Pager was unable to make a diving catching on Wessel's sinking drive. DeFelices easily scored and Wessel sprinted to third for a triple.
Kole Doppelheuer followed with a run-scoring single.
"We had a high (from the Blackhawk win) rolling into this game," said Jim Wessel.
Charleroi was able to get one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning after two outs.
Ashton Ray doubled, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on a wild pitch.
Pager kept the inning alive with an infield single. Glasser followed with a single, but was forced at second base on Chad Behrendt's grounder to the shortstop.
Charleroi steadily chipped away at the deficit with a couple Belle Vernon defensive miscues.
Colton Brightwell hustled down the line for an infield single to start the bottom of the third inning and moved to second on Shields' single. Lessman attempted to bunt the runners over, but the ball bounced up and hit him in fair ground for an out.
Morrow induced Gianni Cantini into a possible double play ground ball, but the ball was misplayed and Brightwell scored.
Glasser walked with one out in the bottom of fourth inning and Behrendt followed with what might've been an inning-ending double play grounder. But, the ball was mishandled and both runners were safe.
Brightwell made the most of the opportunity with a two-run triple.
"That's the story of our season, errors at the wrong time spread out over the two innings," said Jim Wessel. "We bailed ourselves out against Blackhawk, but not today."
"They helped us out a little," said Mollis. "I was a little upset because we didn't execute bunts."
Charleroi add an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Hunter Mamie opened the inning with a double and scored on Pager's single.
Shields settled down from the third through sixth innings, allowing three hits over the four-inning stretch.
He retired the side in order in the third inning. Shields gave up an opening single in the fourth inning, but started a nifty double play for a 1-2-3 inning.
Doppelheuer singled with one out in the fifth inning and was stranded at second. Wardropper opened the sixth inning with a single and Shields rose to the occasion with two strikeouts and an infield fly out.
"We've seen this team so many times. Ben has had our number all season," said Jim Wessel.
Mollis acknowledged Shields' success against Belle Vernon impacted his decision on his starting pitcher.
"I was going to start Glasser, but Shields has had a lot of success (against Belle Vernon). He ate up the game for us, basically," said Mollis.
Jim Wessel said his pitching staff was in pretty good shape for a run through the loser's bracket.
"We only burned one pitcher. We still have Jaxson Bozek and Alex Nash," said Jim Wessel, adding, "We play to win today."
