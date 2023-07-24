Charleroi Legion begins play in state tournament

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Charleroi won the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament crown last Wednesday with a 1-0 victory in eight innings against New Brighton. Charleroi opens play in the state tournament today against Falls. Members of the winning team are (seated, from left) Ashton Ray, Lorenzo Glasser, Chad Behrendt, Hunter Mamie, Colton Brightwell, Brock Henderson, Gianni Cantini, Remi Lessman, Ben Shields, (standing, from left) coach Jeff Lessman, coach Luke Glasser, Spencer Behrendt, Lazer Glasser, Dan Verscharen, Jace Pager, manager Luke Mollis, and coach Dave Ray.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Charleroi was the lone team not to lose a game last week in the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament, and looks to carry that winning streak through the state tournament.

