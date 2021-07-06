Charleroi jumped out to a 3-0 lead in its first at-bat and a trio of pitchers made the advantage stand for an 8-1 road victory Monday night at Belle Vernon in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League play.
Charleroi added single runs in the top of the second and seventh innings, and three in the top of the sixth inning.
Lorenzo Glasser entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, and allowed no runs on just one hit with one walk and five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work for the win.
Ben Shields started, but did not get through the fourth inning. He allowed one earned run on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Gianni Cantini pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout.
Shields and Nico Rongaus both drove in two runs in the win. Shields had two hits and Hunter Mamie doubled.
Donovan VonFradenburgh started and pitched five innings in the loss. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Colby McKeta and Dan Olbrys doubled for Belle Vernon. Olbrys drove in the only run. Aidan Ochs' two singles accounted for the remaining Belle Vernon hits.
