Charleroi out-scored visiting Yough 32-17 in the second half in rallying for 51-37 victory in a battle of Cougars at the Charleroi Christmas Tournament Thursday.
Legend Davis scored a game-high 16 points for Charleroi (5-3).
Yough (4-5) charged back from a 10-3 deficit in the opening quarter to take a 20-19 halftime lead. Charleroi surged back in front with a 17-11 edge in the third for a 36-31 lead then put the game away with a 15-6 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Joe Caruso and Zach Usher added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Charleroi.
Gamal Marballie topped Yough in scoring with 15 points and Josh O’Bradovich followed with 13.
