Eben McIntyre scored three first-half goals to propel Charleroi past host Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Sam Iacovangelo added two goals for the unbeaten and first-place Cougars (5-0, 6-0), including one in the first half when the visitors took a 4-1 lead. Arlo McIntyre also scored for Charleroi.
Thomas Ruffcorn put in a first-half goal for the Falcons (0-6, 0-6) after they had fallen behind 3-0. Derrick Tarpley’s goal with 20:52 remaining in the match pulled Brownsville within 4-2 but they would get no closer.
Falcons goalkeeper Davey Timko stopped six of 12 shots. Brownsville travels to Washington on Monday.
