FALLOWFIELD TWP. -- It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but Charleroi will take its 39-26 girls basketball victory over shorthanded Brownsville Monday night.
“We had a lot of missed layups, thrown away balls and a lack of hustle for most of the game,” said Charleroi coach Bill Wagner. “We played better in the second half, but it is the simple things like taking care of the basketball and making layups.”
With the win, the Lady Cougars (9-4, 13-7) clinched third place in Section 2-AAA while Brownsville (6-7, 11-8) is locked in at fourth.
Lady Falcons coach Patty Columbia was proud of her team, which was down two starters due to the flu.
“We gave it our all,” she said. “I am really proud of how hard we played and the effort we gave being down a few of our (starters).
“We had a bad third quarter and that was the difference but give Charleroi credit as they made the adjustments needed to win the game.”
Points were at a premium in the first half.
Charleroi led 11-8 after the first quarter and 17-15 at the half, and the inside duo of senior forward Cierra Gazi and Kaitlin Wagner combined for 15 of the Lady Cougars' 17 points before the intermission.
Gazi finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead Charleroi in all three categories.
Wagner spoke about the changes he and his staff made at halftime.
“We modified our offense a little bit because we know we will see box-and-one’s against Bella (Skobel),” he said. “Brownsville executed its game plan in the first half better than we did and I give them credit.”
The Lady Cougars took control in the third as they outscored Brownsville 10-4 and opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to put the game away.
The Lady Falcons, despite a massive rebound advantage that Wagner described as “three-to-one,” turned the ball over 28 times compared to 17 for Charleroi.
Skobel also hit double figures for the Lady Cougars with 14 points while Emma Seto scored 11 for Brownsville.
The Lady Falcons host Waynesburg Central (1-12, 7-14) Thursday night while Charleroi heads to Beth-Center (4-9, 8-12).
McGuffey and Washington can tie Brownsville for fourth place with wins Thursday along with a Lady Falcons loss but neither can qualify for the playoffs as Columbia's squad swept both in head-to-head meetings to give it the tiebreaker.
