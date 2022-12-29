Charleroi reached the WPIAL Class 1A final and won its first ever PIAA match this past boys soccer season under coach Jon Ducoli.
Juniors Byrce Large and Arlo McIntyre led the way for the Cougars with 22 goals and 21 goals, respectively. The area’s leading goal scorers during the regular season were Bentwoth’s Jerzy Timlin (38) and Belle Vernon’s Trevor Kovatch (28) who both led their squads into the playoffs.
Large, McIntyre, Timlin and Kovatch have been named the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Soccer Team’s Players of the Year, while Ducoli was chosen as Coach of the Year.
Charleroi finished second behind Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 2-A, losing to the Centurions twice during the regular season, 7-3 and 9-0, but the fourth-seeded Cougars turned the tables in the playoffs.
Charleroi defeated Freedom in the first round, 2-0, thanks to not only a goal by McIntyre but a brief stint as goalkeeper where he made three saves. McIntyre also had a goal in a 3-2 upset win over top-seeded GCC in the quarterfinals, then scored the Cougar’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Eden Christian in the semifinals.
Charleroi fell to Winchester Thurston in the championship match, 3-2. Large scored one of the Cougars’ two goals in the final.
The Cougars rebounded with a 3-0 win over Karns City in the first round of the PIAA playoffs for their first ever state win. Charleroi fell to McConnellsburg in the quarterfinals, 1-0, to finish the season 18-4.
Kovatch and the Leopards won the Section 3-AA crown and went 13-5 overall. Timlin and the Bearcats went 12-6.
Following is the complete Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
Players of the Year: Bryce Large, Arlo McIntyre, Charleroi; Trevor Kovatch, Belle Vernon; Jerzy Timlin, Bentworth.
Coach of the Year: Jon Ducoli, Charleroi.
Elite Status: Seth Basinger, Connellsville; Thomas Ruffcorn, Brownsville; Luke Rivardo, Mount Pleasant; Joe Obeldobel, Yough; Landon Urcho, Bentworth; Jake Chambers, Charleroi; Thatcher Wilson, Laurel Highlands.
Second Team: Caleb Yanosky, Harry Radcliffe, Laurel Highlands; Owen Haywood, Zach Alvarez, Ringgold; Will Sinay, Elizabeth Forward; Bryce Burkhart, Nathaniel Kikel, Brandon Yeschenko, Belle Vernon; Derek Tarpley, Brownsville; Dylan Donitzen, Mount Pleasant; Drew Layton, Waynesburg Central; Zander Aird, Yough; Ryan Moessner, Julian Hays, Bentworth; Alex Merritt, California; Nate Mazon, Charleroi.
Honorable Mention: Carter Guesman, Cosimo Rich, Hunter Blair, Jake Pajerski, Kevin Thompson (West Greene co-op), Albert Gallatin; Casey Stanton, Ben Zavatchank, Teran Kemp, Kaleb Detwiler, Bobby Maloy, Connellsville; Isaac Conklin, Kyle Hospodavis, Christian Thomas, Wyatt Nehls, Sam Fitzpatrick, Uniontown; Caton Ruvalcaba, Luke Simpson, Laurel Highlands; Cameron Eperjesi, Quintin Biddings, Dustin Lindeman, Michael Stetson, Brownsville; Nick Ewans, Ringgold; Ryan Colbert, John Scott, Bentworth; Darryl Ray, Kris Weston, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.