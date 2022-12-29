Cville Basinger all area boys soccer

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Connellsville’s Seth Basinger (right) chases after the ball during a match against Ringgold this past season. Basinger is an Elite Status member of the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Soccer Team.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Charleroi reached the WPIAL Class 1A final and won its first ever PIAA match this past boys soccer season under coach Jon Ducoli.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.