LATROBE — Charleroi’s playoff run came to a close Thursday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Paxton in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament held at Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rosa-Oglietta Park.
Charleroi put together quite a run in tournament play with a 5-0 record in the Region 6 tournament and 2-2 mark in the state tournament, after finishing 12-3 in the regular season.
“It was just a great year,” said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis. “(We had) a lot of senior players. Only three will be back and most played three years. It was one of those deals you build a relationship and the kids trust you and you trust them, a lot of trust.
“I basically told them last year when we lost in regionals to keep these dates open. I thought we had a good chance to win the regional.
“We had a good chance to win this, I thought. We still think that. A couple breaks go your way, you’re in the championship round.”
Charleroi’s Ashton Ray allowed only four hits in the loss, and two came in the bottom of the third inning.
Chuck Kane was hit by a pitch with one out and took second on a passed ball. Kane scored on Nick Keane’s double to left field.
Alex Yarrish then caught a pitch flush and lifted the ball over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead.
Ray retired the side in order in the first and third innings.
He stranded a runner at third when Hunter Mamie threw through to second for a caught stealing and a strikeout.
Yarrish walked with two outs in the fifth inning and moved to third on an errant pickoff throw. But, a fly ball to Colton Brightwell stranded the runner.
“If you would’ve told me Ashton would’ve held them to three, (Charleroi could win),” said Mollis.
Tyson Gill doubled with one out in the sixth inning, but a fly out and strikeout left him at second.
Paxton’s Brayden Paul was more effective than Ray, facing the minimum with no hits through four innings. Danny Verscharen was the lone baserunner when he was safe on a error in the top of the third inning, but was caught stealing for the final out.
Charleroi had a huge opportunity to take the first lead when it loaded the bases with no out and without a hit.
Remi Lessman walked to start the inning. and moved to second on a wild pitch. Hunter Mamie struck out swinging, but with first base open, hustled down the line with the ball in the dirt. The catcher’s throw flew into right field for runners at first and third.
Ray walked to load the bases, but Brock Henderson went down swinging for the first out.
With the infield drawn in, Lorenzo Glasser smacked a ground ball to first base. The throw home was in time for the out on Lessman, but the catcher’s throw sailed into right field.
Keane alertly backed up the play and fired to the plate for the out — and inning-ending double play — on Mamie, much to the dismay (and disbelief) of the Charleroi faithful.
“That’s the inning that killed us,” said Mollis.
Verscharen finally broke up the no-hitter with a broken bat infield single to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Verscharen was forced at second on Chad Behrendt’s ground ball.
Colton Brightwell cut the gap to one run with his blast over the left field fence. Lessman kept the inning alive with a two-out walk, taking second on a wild pitch.
Adam Reeser came on in relief and ended the inning with a strikeout.
“I still had good feeling going into that last inning,” said Mollis, adding with a laugh, “I kept telling the kids, I don’t know why, we were going to win, 4-3. It still was possible.”
Reeser made sure there would be no late-inning heroics by striking out the side in the seventh inning.
“We were just a couple hits away. That’s just the way it goes, especially when you’re playing a good team,” said Mollis. “One or two mistakes, one call goes the other way.”
Mollis felt his squad was on par with the other seven teams in the state tournament.
“It’s hard to say (if Paxton was the best team Charleroi played). I think everyone here is good. I don’t think we’re 10 runs worse than the one team or 10 runs better than the other team,” said Mollis. “That’s just how it goes some days.”
