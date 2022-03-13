The California University of Pa. women played without leading scorer Dejah Terrell Saturday and Charleston made the most of the absence with a 52-34 victory over the Vulcans in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament at Glenville State.
Terrell was ejected in Friday’s game. Although she was eligible to play per NCAA regulations, the PSAC upheld the suspension and Terrell was not permitted to play.
California closes the season with an overall record of 25-6, the fifth time in the past seven seasons the Vulcans have won at least 25 games.
Brionna Allen paced California with 14 points and eight rebounds. Shauna Harrison added 11 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Bennett grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.
California led 13-2 after the first quarter, but Charleston used a 12-point run to take a 17-15 lead at halftime. Charleston had runs of eight and 14 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Clarrissa Francis led Charleston (23-8) with 14 points. Jamia Nesmith finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.
