Chartiers Valley fought off host Ringgold for a 3-1 Section 2-AAA girls volleyball win Tuesday night by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 16-25 and 25-18.
Zoey Mundorff had eight kills for the Lady Rams (1-5, 1-5), who also got 23 assists from Alyssa Connolly and three blocks from Lacey Kalinowski.
Chartiers Valley improves to 3-3 in the section.
