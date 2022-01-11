Shawn Chory is back as a head coach in high school baseball.
Chory was hired at Bentworth High School in place of longtime Bearcats head coach Dion Jansante who stepped down following the 2021 season after 37 years.
Chory, an Albert Gallatin graduate, started his baseball coaching career at AG as an assistant under his father, the late Rob Chory, for 10 years. He was head coach of the Colonials for 14 years covering two stints, and also was head coach at Geibel Catholic for one year, was an assistant coach at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus for one year and most recently served as an assistant coach under Dickie Krause for three years at Carmichaels.
The 50-year-old Chory, who resides in McClellandtown, will be entering his 30th year coaching spring baseball.
“John Krajnak, the AD at Carmichaels, and Duane Dupont at AG both gave me great recommendations so I do want to thank them,” Chory said. “I had an interview with Jason Marvin, the principal at Bentworth, and Brian Malecki, the AD. They made me feel really welcome and at home.”
Chory pondered the situation after applying for the job.
“I almost pulled my application out because of the time travel,” Chory explained. “It’s about 30 minutes from my house but they worked with me and kicked the starts of our home games back to 4:30 for me.
“I do have a couple assistants. I brought Michael Etheridge over from my old AG team, he was the catcher on our 1994 team that made the WPIAL final four. And I have Rob Schlutz, a young man who is a former player at Bentworth.”
Chory already has his team aiming for the spring season.
“It’s really worked out well,” Chory said. “We started conditioning. I’ve met all the players. We’ve been working out about twice a week. We’re still getting to know each other but they’ve been great so far.”
Chory expressed nothing but respect for Jansante.
“The former coach, Mr. Jansante, I’ve never met him face to face but he messaged me a couple times,” Chory said. “He left everything in pristine order. He definitely left the program in a good working shape. It was a nice atmosphere and job opportunity to walk into and I’m real excited about it.
“But it is going to be tough to fill his shoes. He’s a legend there. In fact, they retired his uniform number at their last home game last year. I don’t know if you really can replace a guy like him. You just try to do the best you can do.
“There are some things I’m sure I’ll do a little differently. Every coach has their own way.”
Bentworth will play in Section 1-AA this season along with the Mikes as well as California, Beth-Center, Frazier and Washington.
“The last three years I can’t say enough about Dickie Krause and his staff,” Chory said. “They treated me really well and got me really excited about high school baseball again. We had some strong teams and it was really a fun experience.
“Now playing in the same section this year it’ll be a fun rivalry.”
