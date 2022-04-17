Daron Christopher covered the 13.1 miles Saturday morning in 1:22:21.51 to finish first in the Yough River Trail Half Marathon.
Julia Gasiorowski was the first female to cross the finish line in the half marathon with a time of 1:39:21.86.
Bunola's Emery Strotman was the second male finisher in the half marathon with a time of 1:22:23.07. Somerset's Levi Foust was third in 1:26:03.25.
Paige Wagner was the second female half marathon finisher with a time of 1:40:40.11. Mount Pleasant's Dana Newlin was third in 1:54:44.44.
Brandon Melillo (1:02:45.96), Uniontown's Rich Sandala (1:18:20.95), and Jacob Miller (1:27:40.28) were the top three males in the 10-mile run.
Acme's Mindy Hoffman (1:10:57.17), Dunbar's Maria Brown (1:23:04.23), and Amanda Mulheren (1:23:37.82) were the first three females to finish the 10-mile run.
Steve Remaley (36:49.45), Uniontown's Ryan Murphy (38:23.44), and Connellsville's Nick Miller (38:29.05) finished 1-2-3 in the 10K run.
Scottdale's Ally Wilson was the easy female winner of the 10K with a first-place time of 47:11.08. Scottdale's Kelly Grimm-Wilson was next in 56:22.20 and Teagan Jenner placed third among females in 59:54.93.
Teenagers controlled the men's 5K run with Colton Ginsburg, 12, finishing first in 18:02.94. Mount Pleasant's Selby Bell, 15, was second in 18:53.55. Yukon's Brian Lohr surged in the final mile for third place with a time of 19:26.97.
Anna Stewart won the women's 5K run in 21:48.37. Dunbar's Mary Sampey was second in 24:35.60 and Catheryn Acklin placed third among women in 24:47.03.
White's Jack Crislip pulled into the lead in the final mile for first place in the 5K walk with a time of 35:01.17. Connellsville's Jim Downey was second in 35:15.18, with Joe Turek third in 36:44.33.
Washington's Kelley Murdock won the women's 5K walk in 35:22.93. Mount Pleasant's Dory Smodic was second in 41:08.43, with Smock's Stacy Meyers third in 42:05.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.