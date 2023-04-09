Albert Gallatin graduate Daron Christopher cruised to first place in the half-marathon on a chilly Saturday morning in the annual slate of races held on the Yough River Trail.
Christopher, of Washington, D.C., had a winning time of 1:24:31.87. Uniontown's Brent Lopick was the second male with a time of 1:32:11.75. John Kemerer placed third in 1:33:37.30.
Julia Urban was the first female, and second finisher, in the half-marathon with a time of 1:26:42.53. Yough track & field coach Dana Newlin, of Mount Pleasant, was second in 1:42:09.32 and Fredericktown's Casey Falcon placed third in 1:52.:15.10.
Brandon Melillo was the only runner in the 10-mile field to break an hour with his winning time of 59:27.89. Erik Kasperowski placed second in 1:04.46.93 and Kevin Bailey was third with a time of 1:07.46.15.
Mindy Hoffman was the first women in the 10-mile run, breaking the tape in 1:12.48.10. Kelsey Kelleher finished second in 1:29.24.99 and Amanda Mulheren was third in 1:22.17.06.
Andy Burhart cruised to first place in the 10K run in a time of 44:58.11. Guistino Racchini was the second male finisher in 46.29.75, with Kerry Bell third in 47:21.53.
A pair of Frazier graduates led the women to the finish line in the 10K run. Anna Stewart was the first female in 48:54.61, with Isabella Kudyba close behind in 49:10.18. Lynn Armbrust was third in 50:10.84.
Southmoreland sophomore Selby Bell and Brian Lohr, of Yukon, battled through the first two miles of the 5K run, but Bell pulled away in the final mile to win with a time of 19:26.20. Lohr finished second in 20.07.29, with Connellsville's Francis Molinaro third with a time of 21:00.57.
Ally Wilson, of Scottdale, was the first female top break the tape in the 5K run with a winning time of 22:32.66. Gibbon Glade's Jen Lucy was the second female with a time of 23:53.07. Masontown's Haley Miller was third in 25:07.33.
Connellsville's Jim Downey bolted out to the lead in the 5K walk and then held off the field to win his first YRT walk with a time of 35:45.10. Leisenring's George Zubeck was the second male with a time of 37:18.95, and Uniontown's Ralph Warman was close behind in 37:21.87.
Kelly Murdock was the first female, and second overall, in the 5K walk with a time of 35:56.09. Mount Pleasant's Dory Smodic placed second in 39:10.28 and Smock's Stacy Meyers was third in 39:25.92.
