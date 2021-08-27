Yough won two games last season under new head coach Chris Chunko.
Entering the 2020 season, the Cougars had only won a total of 12 games in the previous six seasons, but they were handcuffed a year ago, as was every team, in terms of offseason workouts due to COVID-19.
Considering it was Chunko’s first offseason with the team, it affected the Cougars more than teams that had a coach and a system in place.
“This offseason has been a lot better, considering we only had 20 percent of our playbook in before last season,” Chunko said. “We started in the weight room in December and have been able to take part in seven-on-sevens.
“Being in person instead of on Zoom has been a plus as well.”
The Cougars have also worked in the community in the offseason.
“We are doing community events to be visible,” he said. “We want to build interest and create some excitement.”
Numbers are up for the team, as well, and the team has lined up its priorities.
“We have 45 players, which is up from the 30 the year before we took over, and it is up from the 33 we had last season,” Chunko said. “We are young as we have 18 freshmen, but they will grow and mature.
“Our academics are good, as well, which is most important.”
The Cougars have plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball.
On offense, junior Gavin Roebuck started the last two games at quarterback and remains the signal caller.
Senior Tristan Waldier, who started at quarterback last season, is now at wide receiver and will be joined by seniors Cole Kastronis and Kaden Bizzozero and junior JJ Waller.
The Cougars had to replace several starters in the offensive line, but do return a pair of veterans.
Junior Tanner Jarmon will begin the season at center but will move to right guard once junior center Sam Dippolito returns early in the season from injury.
While the Cougars will have new starters on the offensive line, it is the complete opposite on defense with the entire line back.
Dippolito and Jarmon both return, as do senior end Jake Magill and sophomore end Julian Varrenti, with the latter starting six of the seven games last year. Junior Dustin Fitzgibbons also saw significant time on the line a year ago.
Waldier returns at outside linebacker, and Kastronis and Waller are back at cornerback.
Chunko said three linebacker positions, as well as the safety spot, are up for grabs.
Waldier will handle the punting duties, while senior Hannah Biros and junior Madison Hodge are vying for the kicking responsibilities.
When asked about the expectations he has for the team, Chunko did not hesitate.
“They are the same as last year,” he said. “We want to keep improving daily and make the playoffs.”
As for what needs to happen for a run at the playoffs, Chunko said, “We have to stay injury-free, which hurt us last year as we lost a pair of two-way starters in one scrimmage. We lost a quarterback and a lineman early in the season, as well. and by the end of the season, we had eight starters out.”
Yough plays in the Interstate Conference with Elizabeth Forward, Brownsville, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, South Allegheny and South Park, while the Cougars open up Week 0 when they host Albert Gallatin.
“There are some really good teams in our conference,” Chunko said. “However, there is excitement around our program and good things will begin happening on Cougar Mountain.”
