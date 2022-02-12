Hopefully, Super Bowl LVI will be a bit more entertaining than the last time the Rams played in the big game. You remember that one, when their offense completely imploded against the Patriots and a fantastic effort by Pitt product Aaron Donald and the Rams' defense went to waste.
Sean McVay was completely overmatched by Bill Belichick in that one. Now he's back with a better offense led by a better QB in Matthew Stafford along with Cooper Kupp, and Donald still on the defense, not to mention Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles is more experienced and has the bigger names and is thus a 4-to-4 1/2-point favorite.
The Bengals intrigue me, though. I still can't get over how QB Joe Burrow and the Cincy defense took down the mighty Kansas City Chiefs ... twice. Cincinnati rallied to beat them in the regular season to claim the AFC North and then fought back from 18 points down to defeat them again in an ever bigger, more pressure-packed game to win the AFC title. I think KC is better than LA.
Joe Mixon is an underrated RB who will play a key role, Ja'Marr Chase is unbelievable and don't forget Clairton's and Pitt's own Tyler Boyd. If you're a Pitt fan you have to be happy that at least one former Panther will earn a ring on Sunday.
The Rams have looked shaky and nervous at times in these playoffs. I'm more impressed with the Bengals' resilience and I'll take Zac Taylor over McVay. The Bengals not only cover but win outright, 27-24, with the unflappable Burrow as the MVP.
My two high school sons, of course, think I'm an idiot. So be it. Colton says Rams, 31-27 (Kupp MVP) and Westley says Rams, 31-23 (Stafford MVP).
OK, let's kick it off and don't forget to watch the always interesting SB commercials.
