California already faced the daunting task of playing one of the best girls volleyball teams in the state on its home floor Tuesday night.
What made matters even worse for the Lady Trojans was their top player, Tayla Pascoe, was battling through a painful elbow injury.
That combination was too much for the WPIAL’s third-place team to overcome as District 9 champion Clarion rolled to a 3-0 win in their PIAA Class A first-round match.
The Lady Bobcats won by scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-10.
“It was a tough match,” Lady Trojans coach Rene Pascoe said. “We were unable to stop No. 4 (Korrin Burns) and No. 7 (Aryana Girvan). They were a well-rounded team with some tough hitters. I thought the first set we were passing the ball well but couldn’t put it down.”
Clarion (28-5), which swept through its district tournament without dropping a set, got 15 kills from Burns and 13 kills from Girvan.
“I think this was the game that our lack of height really showed,” Rene Pascoe said.
Tayla Pascoe could only muster three kills and eight digs while battling her elbow injury. Jordyn Cruse had 14 digs and two aces and Alexis Sherman added three kills for California (13-8). It was the final match for all three seniors.
“I’m very proud of the girls and all the time and hard work they put in this season,” Rene Pascoe said.
Tayla Pascoe first suffered her injury in a five-set loss to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals and played through pain in California’s five-set, third-place consolation win over Leechburg, according to Rene Pascoe, who is her mother.
The pain had worsened by time Tuesday night’s match rolled around.
“I had to pull Tayla out several times,” Rene Pascoe said. “The second and third set she could not hit the ball at all without being in severe pain. It was really tough on her playing her last high school game injured and not to her full potential.”
The Lady Trojans finished second in Section 2-A behind Mapletown but won two playoff matches, including one over the second-seeded Lady Maples, to reach the WPIAL final four. Their win over Leechburg put them in the PIAA tournament.
“Just to make it to states is a huge accomplishment that they will always remember and be proud of,” Rene Pascoe said.
