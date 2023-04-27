Not a lot was expected of Brownsville’s softball team this season, especially coming off a one-win season.
A freshman pitcher has stepped in and given the Lady Falcons hope as they’re suddenly battling for a WPIAL playoff spot.
Ava Clark has been mowing down hitters at a constant pace all season and pitched another gem Wednesday in an important 2-1 Section 4-AAA win over McGuffey that gave a boost to Brownsville’s postseason chances.
Clark has 125 strikeouts in 11 games this season with only 23 walks. She’s averaging over 11 strikeouts per game although she struck out “only” seven with one walk against the Lady Highlanders while firing a five-hitter.
Waynesburg Central (8-0) sits atop the section standings with South Park (4-3) second and Seton LaSalle (4-4) and McGuffey (4-4) tied for third. The Lady Falcons (3-4, 4-7) are just one-half game behind that duo and in fifth place but can make it a three-way tie for third place with a win over visiting Keystone Oaks (0-8) on Friday.
The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.
“It’s nice for a change to be competitive in the section and have a chance to make the playoffs,” said Brownsville coach Jane Bock. “We haven’t had that for awhile.”
The Lady Falcons last made the postseason in 2013 but even if they fall short this season the future looks bright with Clark dealing in the circle.
“She’s made all the difference in the world,” said Bock who’s in her 39th year as Brownsville’s coach. “She’s really carried our team.”
Clark coughed up just one fourth-inning run in the game against the Lady Highlanders but some timely hitting helped the Lady Falcons put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead against losing pitcher Makenna Crothers.
Alexa Pellick started the rally with a single and took second on Jordyn Davis’s sacrifice bunt. Kami Franks followed with a game-tying RBI single, took second on the throw home then came around with the go-ahead run on Mia O’Hern’s double. Clark followed with a scoreless seventh to wrap up the win.
Franks and O’Hern bat third and fourth, respectively, in the Lady Falcons’ lineup.
“Kami is my senior captain, a four-year starter who is our best hitter,” Bock said. “Mia is a sophomore who’s improved tremendously since last year. She worked a lot on her hitting and has become one of our power bats. She hit her first home run on Monday against Seton-LaSalle (another key 4-3 win for Brownsville).”
In addition to Keystone Oaks, the Lady Falcons have two important section games next week.
“We’ve got back-to-back games against South Park, Monday and Tuesday,” Bock said. “We’re right in the hunt. I’d say we definitely have to win at least two of these three games to have a chance at getting into the playoffs.”
Clark has been able to keep Brownsville in most of its games.
“Ava’s a fierce competitor,” Bock said. “She plays basketball and volleyball, too. She’s very driven. She puts it all out on the field and just goes for it. You don’t usually see that in a freshman. She’s an excellent athlete, an excellent student with a great attitude. She’s a great kid.
“I’ve seen her actually mature over the course of the season. She has more confidence now.”
Despite her avalanche of strikeouts, Bock doesn’t consider Clark a power pitcher.
“Ava’s pitches have a lot of movement,” Bock said. “She relies more on her accuracy than her speed. She hits her spots with a variety of pitches which keeps hitters off-balance.
“She’s going to break the school record for strikeouts the way she’s going. She’s definitely one of the best pitchers I’ve ever had here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.