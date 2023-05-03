One look at the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame ballot for 2023 made one thing very clear: There are still many great local athletes out there making the voting as tough as ever.
“It continues to amaze me,” said Hall of Fame Executive Chair/Co-Founder George Von Benko, who revealed the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.
“It goes to show what I felt when the Hall of Fame was formed, that our sports history was a rich as any county around us and we didn’t have a hall of fame. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to get this started.”
The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame introduced its inaugural class in 2009 and has held induction ceremonies each year since then except for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but then enshrined both the 2020 and 2021 classes the following year.
The 15th class includes a still active basketball coach in Rick Hauger, who recorded his 600th career win this past season, and a Heisman Trophy winning running back in the late Ernie Davis.
Also being inducted will be Jocelyn Chandler, Vince Nesser, Will James Peterson, Dave Davison, Gilbert Floyd, Vince Petno, West Turner, the late Rich Giachetti, the 1954 Masontown Little League baseball team and the 2010 Frazier girls volleyball team.
The 2023 golf outing and induction luncheon will be held on Friday, June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
As usual, the latest class has outstanding credentials.
Davis, who lived in Uniontown until he was 12, went on to be a two-time football All-American as a halfback at Syracuse who he helped lead to the 1959 national championship. He was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979.
Hauger, a 1971 Laurel Highlands graduate, guided the Penn State Fayette men’s basketball team to four conference champions before moving on to successful coaching stints with the LH girls and then the LH boys. He’s led the Mustangs to seven section titles and two WPIAL championships.
Chandler, a 2004 Uniontown graduate, scored 2,048 points for the Lady Raiders and another 726 as a four-year letterwinner at Duquesne University.
Nesser, a 1976 St. John’s graduate, is that school’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 1,472 points and put up 1,174 points as a four-year letterman at Saint Vincent College.
James Peterson, a 1997 Laurel Highlands graduate, played football at Brownsville and then for the Mustangs. He went on to play in college at Michigan, Youngstown State and Western Illinois before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2001 to begin a five-year NFL career.
Davison, a 1983 Brownsville graduate, is the first bowler to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. He’s bowled over 50 300 games in six different states and was the Ohio Matchplay Seniors Champ in 2021.
Floyd, a 1988 Albert Gallatin (then Tri-Valley) graduate, was a football star for the Griffins who went on to be a four-year letterman at Washington & Jefferson where he tied the school record for career interceptions.
Petno, a 1960 South Union graduate, was a four-sport star there who went on to play football at The Citadel where he led the Southern Conference in receptions his senior season.
Turner, a 1983 Connellsville graduate, was a three-sport star for the Falcons who went on play football at West Virginia University.
The 1954 Masontown Little League baseball team won the state championship that year to advance to the Little League World Series where it finished in third place.
The 2010 Frazier girls volleyball team captured its first WPIAL championship that season with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Canevin after winning the Section 5-A title during an undefeated regular season.
Giachetti, a 1958 North Union graduate, was a 1962 Cleveland Golden Gloves welterweight champion who finished his professional boxing career with an 85-10 record. He later became a boxing trainer who, among others, trained Larry Holmes, the heavyweight champion of the world from 1978-85.
Von Benko said there remains many more candidates who are also worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame in the years to come.
“We still have a list of people that we haven’t even talked about yet,” he said. “That’s one of the things we face. You have people stop you on the street and say, ‘How come this guy isn’t in yet, how that that guy isn’t in yet?’ Well, we can’t put everybody in at once. We’ve reached a pretty good balance with the number of people we’re putting in.
“Quite honestly one of the things you worry about is like Westmoreland County, the reason they’re not active any more is they put so many people in their classes that they ran low on candidates.”
Hauger being voted in hit home with Von Benko.
“It’s heartwarming to me because Rick Hauger was my classmate, we graduated together and Rick has done a great job,” Von Benko said. “We’ve got a pro football player going in, William James Peterson, West Turner was a great athlete from Connellsville ... it’s a very representative class once again.
“We try to be mindful of branching out to different sports. Naturally football, basketball and baseball are going to dominate but we’ve had great athletes in other sports like track & field, and this year is the first bowler. We’re also mindful of female athletes. We’ve got Jocelyn Chandler, one of the best basketball players to ever come out of Uniontown who played at Duquesne. We’re very pleased with the diversity of our classes.”
Von Benko is hopeful more people will support the Hall of Fame.
“We’re always looking to increase our membership,” Von Benko said. “You can buy a yearly membership for $20 and it helps.
“The other thing that I want to impress on people is our role in putting our athletes in the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame. That is a goal of ours to get recognition for our Fayette County athletes in the Pennsylvania Hall. Membership goes hand-in-hand with that. The number of people we have as members reflect our voting privileges in the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame. That’s why it’s so important.
“The biggest one around us is the ‘Tick’ Cloherty Western Chapter up in Pittsburgh. They’ve got over 600 members so they’ve got some clout. We’re at about 400. I would love to get our membership up over 500 to help us have a little more impact in the voting for the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame. If you join us you get to nominate and then vote on our Hall of Fame plus you get to vote for the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame when the ballot come out.”
Those interested in participating in the golf outing or purchasing tickets for the luncheon should contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.