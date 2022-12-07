Both the Connellsville and Uniontown girls were looking for the first win of the season, a victory that would hopefully provide momentum early in the season.
Sparked by a pressing defense and Hillary Claycomb's scoring touch, the visiting Lady Falcons rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 44-39 non-section road victory against the Lady Raiders.
The win was the first for Connellsville after a couple tough losses last weekend in the C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament. The loss was the third of the young season for Uniontown after a pair of defeats in the Falcon Fest.
"I'm thrilled. We really needed this win," said an excited Connellsville coach Shawna Little.
"We saw a lot of growth, even from Saturday and Sunday to today," said Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky. "There was a lot of people in the gym. The girls aren't used to that.
"First home game, a lot of people, a loud gym, and they kept their composure and didn't give up when they were down."
Kezmarsky added, "A non-section game like that is a great one to have because it gets us ready for the section games that follow."
The tide turned in the fourth quarter when Connellsville was able to turn up its defensive pressure in the 1-2-2 full-court pressure into points.
"The 1-2-2 press," said Kezmarsky of the turning point. "Once she started running the 1-2-2, I knew she wasn't going to get out of it.
"This 1-2-2, for some reason, jammed us up tonight. There were a couple times we had the press beat and made a bad pass.
"Oh, we were almost there."
Kezmarsky said the Connellsville press also affected her squad's defense.
"She pressed us. The press really gave her momentum," said Kezmarsky. "And, they were scoring off turnovers on their press, which meant we weren't playing defense, which is our strong suit.
"We weren't able to get in a set defense. They were scoring off our turnovers."
Little also said the Lady Falcons effectively pressing turned the tide of the game late.
"When I watched them on film, I knew we were able to pressure them. But, in the first half, we weren't able to convert anything," explained Little. "At halftime, I told them we were creating havoc, but we were not converting any offense out of it.
"Offense for us is going to be hard to come by, especially being so young. We are trying to create offense from our defense. Hey, 44 points is good for us."
The Lady Falcons also picked up their efforts on the defensive boards late in the fourth quarter, finally coming through on Little's exhortations for most of the game.
"We boxed out in the last couple minutes and looked what happened," said Little.
Claycomb benefited from the improved pressure defense by scoring 14 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. Claycomb converted 7-of-10 foul shots.
"She's capable of doing that every night. She's going to carry us. We understand," said Little. "We have those growing pains right now. Four sophomores and Hillary."
Claycomb's field goal gave the visitors a 41-39 late in the quarter.
Whitney Bobish hit 1-of-2 and Hannah Tinkey made both foul shots to help seal the victory. Bobish finished with 11 points.
Little also noted the impact of Arley Wilson's play off the bench.
"Arley (Wilson) was a great spark tonight. She came off the bench and played great defense, and made a couple baskets," praised Little.
The Lady Falcons trailed 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter after Uniontown pieced together an 11-0 run early in the quarter for a 27-18 lead.
Greer and Wilson led the run. Both players finished with 12 points.
Connellsville led 18-16 at halftime after the two teams both scored 10 points in the first quarter.
Kerzmarsky previewed what the Lady Raiders' practices will be like in the near future.
"Foul shots and work on press breaks until they're tired of me talking about it," said Kezmarsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.