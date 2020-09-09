Kyle Clayton shot over par for the first time this season but his 1-over 37 was still good enough for medalist honors and helped lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 243-279 non-section boys golf win over visiting Albert Gallatin at Greene County Country Club on Wednesday.
Following Clayton for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (2-1) were Bryce Bedilion (44), Brock Bayles (48), Troy Wright (56) and Grant Hathaway (58). Ayden Pratt’s 59 was not used.
Leading the way for coach Bernie Wydo’s Colonials (1-3) was Matt Karpeal with a 45, and Jacob Elias checked in with a 51. Jackson Myers (60), Kohl Felio (60) and Zach Wingrove (63) rounded out the scoring for AG. Kyler Theodori’s 75 was not used.
Girls golf
Southmoreland 215, Derry 224 -- Kendall Yuhouse shot the low round for the Lady Scots with a 53 in a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Lady Trojans at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Amanda Sokol shot 53, and Sophia Price and Alexis Brooks both finished with 55 for Southmoreland. Derry's Gianna Copelli was medalist with 47.
Girls tennis
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 2 — The Lady Scots swept the singles matches for a non-section win at McGuffey. Alycia Derr needed three sets to take her No. 1 singles match. Elle Pawlikowsky won at No. 2 singles, and Beatrix Pawlikowsky won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
