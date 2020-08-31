Kyle Clayton fired a 1-under 34 to help lead Jefferson-Morgan past host Beth-Center, 229-239, in the Section 8-AA boys golf opener for both teams at Chippewa Golf Course on Monday.
The Bulldogs’ Blake Shushura had the second-best round with a 43.
Grant Hathaway shot a 47 for J-M (1-0, 1-0) and was followed closely by Bryce Bedilion (48) and Aiden Pratt (49) with Brock Bayles capping the scoring with a 51. Troy Wright’s 52 was not used.
Mirroring the Rockets’ scoring, B-C’s JJ Paternoster shot a 47 and was followed closely by Gianna Peterson (48) and Chase Malanosky (49) with Alton Carrigan’s 52 rounding out the scoring. Zach Sinclair’s 62 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.