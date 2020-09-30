FINLEYVILLE — All the Ringgold boys needed was two able bodies to cross the finish line to sweep the season-ending Section 2-AAA meet after taking the top three spots, and Ben Daerr and Nick Whaley did as the Rams captured another section title.
And the pair did so impressively, with Daerr placing fifth in 17:16.87 and Whaley in seventh with a time of 17:45.70.
Ringgold won all four, defeating Uniontown (18-37), Connellsville (15-45), Laurel Highlands (15-50), and Albert Gallatin (15-50) to finish 8-0.
Uniontown defeated Connellsville (15-50), Laurel Highlands (15-50), and Albert Gallatin (15-50). The Falcons salvaged wins over Albert Gallatin (15-50) and the Mustangs (22-35).
The front end of the Rams’ lineup was even more impressive with freshman Ryan Pajak breaking free from his older brother Lucas with just over a mile to go for a first-place finish in 16:09.73, a PR by seven seconds.
Ryan Pajak tied the school record set in 1992.
Lucas Pajak finished second with a time of 16:18.69.
“I got the edge about the two-mile mark,” explained Ryan Pajak. “We both picked it up at that point.
“Then, with less than ¾-mile left to go, I got some space. That’s when I normally kick.”
Pajak has his sets set high for his first season of cross country.
“I want to, at least, be in the top three in the WPIAL,” said Pajak. “It helps we have so many good guys on the team.
“Winning the section, that’s good, but I want to extend that further and win the WPIAL and be in the top three in states.”
Mason Stewart’s job was to break up Ringgold’s top three so the Rams wouldn’t sweep the spots, but Zeni managed to get the edge on Stewart and the Uniontown sophomore settled into fourth place with a time of 17:09.
Although Stewart did all he could do by shattering his PR by 38 seconds.
“I knew (Zeni) was behind me. I had to split Ringgold’s 2 and 3 runners, but he got me by six, seven seconds,” said Stewart. “This was at their home course. They know it like the back of their hand.
“I was in perfect position, but he caught me right before the maple tree and the home stretch, darn it.”
The Red Raiders’ Leyton Maust was sixth in 17:35.17. Tanner Uphold (8, 17:54.65), Nathan Lucy (9, 18:20.59), and Titan Livingood (10, 18:21.89) rounded out the top-10 finishes.
With Zach Bigam on the shelf nursing a hip injury, Ben Zavatchan led the Falcons to the finish line in 13th place with a time of 18:25.36. Teammate Seth Basinger crossed the finish line 12 seconds later.
Albert Gallatin’s Gary Breakiron placed 22nd in 19:17.60.
Isaac Meeder (23, 19:22.69), Joe Casteel (24, 19:23.45), and Michael Brown (24, 19:27.14) followed Breakiron across the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.