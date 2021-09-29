The Ringgold, Uniontown, Connellsville and Laurel Highlands boys cross country teams all entered Tuesday’s Section 2-AAA finale at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus without a loss.
When the last boy crossed the finish line, only the Red Raiders emerged with an unblemished record with a sweep of the meet.
Uniontown beat Ringgold, 20-35, Connellsville, 24-31, Laurel Highlands, 20-35, and Albert Gallatin, 15-40.
Ringgold secured wins against Laurel Highlands, 19-36, Albert Gallatin, 15-40, and Connellsville, 23-32.
Connellsville defeated Albert Gallatin, 19-36, and won the tiebreaker with the Mustangs after the teams finished tied, 28-28.
Laurel Highlands beat Albert Gallatin, 20-35.
While the final team score was in doubt, the Rams’ Ryan Pajak left little doubt which runner would finish first when he separated from the field early to break the tape in 16:46.
“I think I did pretty good,” said Pajak. “(I gained) separation around a mile-and-a-half.”
A passing shower damped the course before the meet, and then the girls raced before the boys took to the line creating some iffy footing.
“It was very muddy, very wet. You had to take turns outside. I slipped once at the mile mark,” said Pajak.
Ringgold and Laurel Highlands ran together in the section and Uniontown, Connellsville and Albert Gallatin did so, meaning it was the first time Pajak saw the other three teams.
“It was very competitive today. It was very competitive with Uniontown,” said Pajak.
Connellsville’s Zach Bigam and Laurel Highlands’ Matthew Schwertfeger battled for second place behind Pajak with Bigam gaining the late edge with a time of 17:50. Schwertfeger was third in 18:02.
“I tried to go out with (Pajak) and see what I could do,” said Bigam. “I fell back around the mile. I went out (in the first mile) in 5:15. That was 10 seconds faster than in the invite.
“I said be smart, not pull something and be stupid.”
Bigam said he made a move in the latter stage of the race.
“I went with about ½-mile to go,” said Bigam, adding, “I was sliding everywhere on College Hill.”
Bigam will have chance to rest up and prepare for the county meet in a couple weeks.
“My body is getting tired of racing. I have two weeks until county to get some work in,” said Bigam.
“That one hurt a little more,” said Schwertfeger, referring to Saturday’s AJ Everhart Invitational. “Right around 2½ miles, (Zach) went.
“I was close to Bigam on the hill. He surged straight off that hill. He ran a very good race.
“And, Pajak is just unstoppable.”
Schwertfeger said he accomplished what he set out to do.
“Again, I just wanted to get in there and compete. It gave me a good idea for the county meet,” said Schwertfeger.
Uniontown’s Leyton Maust was right in Schwertfeger’s heels, finishing fourth in 18:04.
“This is the first time I finished first (for Uniontown),” said Maust. “It played out how I thought it would go, but I didn’t expect to be that far up.
“About halfway through the second mile, I fell back a little bit. I don’t know what happened. I kept going and (teammate Mason Stewart) didn’t.
“We wanted to go after (Ringgold). Run your best race, whether we win or not.”
Maust said the pre-race rain “made the path a little narrower. And, the turkeys ripped up the trail. That made is slick, too.”
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro finished fifth in 18:17.
Uniontown streamed across the finish line after that to secure the section title.
Mason Stewart (18:23), James Stanton (18:32), Dalton Grimes (18:37), and Tanner Uphold (18:46) gave the Red Raiders key points for the sweep.
Ringgold’s Ethan Hutchinson was 10th in 18:49.
Kaleb Clark was the top finisher for Albert Gallatin, placing 23rd in 20:06.
