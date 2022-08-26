The Uniontown boys golf team killed “two birdies with one ball” Thursday afternoon with the Red Raiders sweeping a Section 8-AA triangular match from Geibel Catholic and Frazier.
Uniontown (3-1, 3-1) defeated the Commodores, 214-223, and downed the Gators, 214-238. Frazier and Geibel Catholic will play for the first time next week.
Logan Voytish led the way for the Red Raiders with a medalist round of even-par 36.
Clay Dean played at No. 2 for Uniontown and finished with 44. Dean was not pleased with his round that included a birdie on No. 5 and double bogeys on the first and ninth holes.
“I hit two good shots. I couldn’t get off the tee, and I couldn’t get up and down afterwards,” said Dean. “It started on my second shot on No. 6. That was the end of it. It went down from there.”
Dean said he is still trying to figure out his game as the season moves into the third week.
“It’s hit or miss, day to day. Either I’ll get off the tee or not,” said Dean. “I can usually tell on my second drive. If I get through the second hole, I can tell if it’s a good round or bad round.”
Colton Mathias shot 43, Wade Brugger finished with 45, and Tate Musko closed out the scoring with 46. Levi Gilleland’s 47 was not used.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely was unable to carry the momentum from his eagle on the fourth hole forward with a bogey on the next hole.
“That was the luckiest eagle ever,” said Erdely, with all three players trying to figure out how his drive reached the green. “Then, I made a 35-footer.
“I bogeyed No. 4. I had a three-putt from 10 feet.”
Erdely then had double bogey on No. 6.
“There was a whole bunch of not good stuff on that hole,” said Erdely.
He recovered with a birdie on No. 8, walking the putt into the cup.
“I didn’t try to walk it in,” Erdely said apologetically. “I thought I hit it way short.”
The carrot in front of Class AA golfers is the individual championship at Oakmont Country Club.
“It’s never good to think that far ahead in any sport, especially there (at Oakmont),” said Erdely. “My goal every time I step on the course is 18 pars, because at this level 18 pars wins most of the time.”
Jay Thompson (41), Dylan Keilbach (45), Tyler Morrison (49), and Mason Ritz (51) rounded out the scoring for the Commodores. Kacie Lombard’s 52 was not used.
The Geibel Catholic girls team recently folded, so Claire Konieczny played in a boys match for the first time this season. She was the low golfer for the Gators with 6-over 42.
She had her lone double bogey on No. 5 and only three putt on the first hole.
“It was kind of stupid stuff all the way around,” Konieczny said of the way she played No. 5. “My putting wasn’t great. After the first hole, I was just misreading putts. I did not have enough confidence.”
Konieczny doesn’t mind playing on the boys squad after a couple season with the girls.
“To be honest, I like playing better on the boys team. I like playing with good competition,” said Konieczny.
Konieczny knows how she’d like her season to finish.
“I was setting my goal after the WPIAL championship last year, I want to win WPIALs,” said Konieczny. “It might be tough. I still have a lot of improvement.
“I just need to fix my swing and keep playing a lot of golf, and I think I’ll improve.”
Evan Bower (44), Seth Dolan (47), Sara Konieczny (51), and Seth Dolan rounded out the scoring for the Gators. Mike Miller’s 62 was not used.
