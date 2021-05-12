PERRYOPOLIS — Winning a section title isn’t always an important factor when it comes to the postseason.
Frazier’s 2019 softball team proved that when the Lady Commodores finished second in Section 3-AA and went on to win a PIAA championship.
Even so, Frazier coach Don Hartman was pleased to know his team will be able to tack up another section title banner along the outfield fence at Commodore Park after the Lady Commodores hammered visiting Carmichaels, 11-2, on Tuesday.
Frazier improves to 14-3 overall and 11-0 in the section to clinch sole possession of first place. The Lady Mikes, who needed a win to keep alive their hopes of earning at least a share of the section crown, fall to 10-6 and 7-2.
“I’m really happy and proud of these girls,” said Hartman, who lost a slew of talented players from a 2020 team that never got on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “For having a brand new team this year, they really lived up to the softball tradition we have here. They made their mark today. They’ll forever have a sign out there hanging on the fence.”
Frazier pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning.
"We've been squaring the ball up a lot," Hartman. "The last time we played them we won 2-0 and we struck out 11 times. We've been working hard on our hitting every day since then because I can live with two or three strikeouts a game but 11, you're not going to go very far doing that.
"We want to put the ball in play and that's what we were preaching to them, trying to shorten up our swings and trying to hit the ball hard somewhere."
Rylee Evans was 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, and Delaney Warnick also went 3-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in driving in four runs for the Lady Commodores.
Maria Felsher homered, singled and had two RBIs, Abby Scott also contributed two hits and two RBIs and Jensyn Hartman reached base three times with a single and two walks as Frazier won its 10th in a row, counting a forfeit win over Washington.
Not bad for a team Hartman had some uncertainty about in the preseason.
“Three months ago I wasn’t really sure what we had,” Hartman said. “These girls had to get to know each other and come up with their own chemistry. I knew I had good ballplayers but I just didn’t know if they would come together and be a good team. They have definitely done that.”
Carmichaels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kendall Ellsworth and Emma Holaren both hit one-out singles and came around to score as Frazier committed a pair of infield errors.
“We know what we’re going to get when we play Carmichaels,” Hartman said. “They’re a fabulously coached team and they have a long storied tradition there. We knew they were going to play hard and come at us.”
Lady Commodores starting pitcher Nicole Palmer settled down after the bumpy beginning and blanked the Lady Mikes the rest of the way. Palmer allowed five hits and one walk, while striking out 11.
"She really has a lot of savvy for a freshman," Hartman said of Palmer. "She's done a great job and Madison (Bednar) has also when she's been pitching. They're pretty equal in innings. They're giving us opportunities to win ballgames and that's all you can ask from them."
Frazier pulled even in the bottom of the second when Evans and Warnick both singled and came around to score on Scott’s two-run single to center.
"That was a big hit and a confidence builder for Abby," Hartman said. "That swung the momentum back our way."
The Lady Commodores went ahead to stay with two runs in the third. Bednar led off with an infield single, stole second, went to third on Victoria Washinski’s single to left and scored on Evans’ sacrifice fly to deep center. Warnick followed with an RBI single to left.
Carmichaels was playing its first game since April 28 due to a COVID shutdown and several rainouts, and coach Dave Briggs felt his team was still rusty from the long layoff.
“The two weeks off really hurt us,” said Briggs, whose squad had already clinched a playoff spot. “But my girls battled. I’m proud of them. We did good things at times but we just didn’t do enough at the plate to put pressure on them after the first inning.
“We did get off to a good start, but Frazier battled back like a good team will do. Frazier hit the ball well. At the end it got a little out of hand.”
Evans lined a solo home run to center in the fifth and Warnick scored when she walked, stole second and came home on Felsher’s single to put Frazier ahead 6-2.
The Lady Commodores blew the game open with a five-run sixth.
Jensyn Hartman started the rally with a walk, Bednar reached on an error and one out later Evans drilled an RBI single to center. Warnick followed with a three-run smash to left field and Felsher made it back-to-back homers with a drive over the center field fence to cap the scoring.
Frazier could've plated a few more runs if it weren't for Carmichaels' defense which threw out three runners at the plate, two by third baseman Mia Ranieri and one by left fielder Emma Hyatt, with catcher Macie Kraynak making the tag each play.
"In spots we played really good defense," Briggs said. "Overall we're just trying to get back into the swing of things. We haven't seen any live pitching or real action for awhile."
Losing pitcher Holaren walked five and struck out two in going the distance. Ellsworth had two of Carmichaels’ five hits, including a double. Ranieri and Hyatt each had a single for the Lady Mikes.
Hartman is hoping his team can do more damage in the postseason.
“They want to make some more history here,” he said. “We’ll see. We work everyday to try to get better. We still have a long, long way to go.”
