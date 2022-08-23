BULLSKIN TWP. — Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller shared medalist honors Monday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club to lead Connellsville to a close 198-201 Section 3-AAA victory against visiting Norwin.
The Lady Falcons edged over the .500 mark, improving to 2-1 in the section and 3-2 overall.
Ulery and Miller, along with the Lady Knights’ Alina Robb, all finished at 12-over 47.
Ulery felt her score could’ve been even lower had she been able to control her approach shots to the green.
“I just couldn’t chip from 100 (yards) in,” said Ulery, a junior. “I was short. I didn’t want to get on the green and roll off.
“I had five or six wasted shots, and some were close to the green.”
Ulery was satisfied with the rest of her game, though, after following her father’s advice on the greens.
“My putting was actually pretty good today. I think I pretty much two-putted everything today,” explained Ulery. “I hit really good off the tee.”
Ulery is looking to consistently crack 40 as the season progresses.
“I want to shoot in the 30s. I haven’t yet, but I definitely could,” added Ulery.
Ulery and Robb matched scores in opening pairing. The Lady Falcons pulled into a three-stroke lead after Abby Tikey won her No. 2 match against Leah Conezie, 51-54.
Tikey said she also had issues around the greens, but not off the tee.
“My chipping and putting weren’t it. I had trouble getting the really close chips to stick,” said Tikey, a senior. “Putting, it was hard to read the greens. My putts seemed like they were downhill no matter where I was.
“My drives were nice, for the most part.”
Tikey, too, wants to shave strokes off her score as her final season progresses.
“I just want to shoot in the low 40s. There’s always hope, but it seems like a stretch,” said Tikey.
Miller held a four-shot advantage in the No. 3 spot, 47-51, against Maddie Zurrich.
Elle Crislip rounded out the scoring for the Lady Falcons with 53, defeating Sadie Farrah’s 57 at No. 4. Farrah’s score was not used.
The Lady Falcons’ Katie Atz’s 59 was not used. Norwin made up some ground at No. 5 with Suhana Navalgund’s 49.
Connellsville returns to Section 3-AAA action this afternoon against Gateway at Murrysville Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.