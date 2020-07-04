Adam Dukate and Ryan Encapera are helping area kids get back into the swing of baseball by offering a camp in Carmichaels.
The Coach Dukate Greene County Baseball Camp for ages 6-12 will be held at the Carmichaels Lions Club/King Coal Fields starting this Monday, July 6, through Wednesday.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $100 and registration is available at https://coachencaperabaseballcamps.com/ or by contacting ryanencapera@aol.com.
“I’ve been working baseball camps for about the last 20 years, since I was in college,” Encapera said. “I started my own camp company (Coach Encapera’s Baseball Camps) about five years ago and this one with Coach Dukate in under that.”
The camp will focus on the basics.
“Baseball fundamentals,” Encapera said. “We teach throwing, catching, hitting, fielding, positions, with different types of competition to help practice those fundamentals. We’ll have them compete in some simulated games and different activities to help with athletic development. We divide the kids up into groups based on what numbers we have.”
The camp will take every precaution with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a nice turnout in the past,” Encapera pointed out. “We probably had over 150 kids in four camps last summer.
“But this year, obviously with the virus, is a different situation. We held one in California and Rostraver recently and were right around 20 kids for both camps, but they went well. We’re hoping kids will come out for this one.
“We’ll have social distancing, hand sanitizer and all the normal precautions with the situation the way it is.”
Encapera is a California Area High School and California University of Pa. graduate who starred in baseball at both schools. He is a longtime member of the Fayette County Baseball League and currently serves as league president.
Dukate is a Jefferson-Morgan High School and Cal U graduate, who starred for the Rockets and Vulcans. He is currently the pitching coach at Saint Vincent College.
