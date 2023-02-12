If you go by what a sampling of local high school football coaches think, the Eagles will be the team lifting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.
Nine of 12 coaches who responded to my inquiry picked the Eagles to win and cover the spread. Philadelphia is a 1 1/2-point favorite.
The over/under of 51 was almost split down the middle as five have the over, four have the under and three picked the total to end up right at 51.
A few of the coaches added comments to their picks. Here are some of those:
Keith Jeffries (Uniontown): I think the Eagles have the slight edge up front on both sides of the ball. Eagles, 21-7.
Wade Brown (Monessen): I think Philly's defense will rise to the occasion and make a big stop at the end to stave off KC. Eagles, 27-23.
George Messich (Mapletown): I would love to see Philadelphia win but if I were betting, I would have to take Kansas City. I read that Mahomes is healthy and I feel he is the difference. Chiefs, 24-17.
Mike Collodi (Elizabeth Forward): Eagles D and OL have been dominant all year and don't see that changing but it is hard to pick against Mahomes. Eagles, 27-24.
Drew Dindl (Albert Gallatin): I'm hoping for a high-scoring matchup. I think Philly has too much firepower with a stingy defense and will win in a close one. Eagles, 41-38.
Ben Hoffer (Yough): Eagles run game too much. Eagles, 31-27.
Two coaches were pulling for an area connection in the game:
JJ Knabb (Bentworth): Jalen Hurts and former WPIAL star Miles Sanders control the game and keep Mahomes off the field, limiting KC's offensive opportunities. Eagles, 31-28.
Tim Bukowski (Southmoreland): Woody High's Miles Sanders gets his first Super Bowl ring. I also like the over for the National Anthem (125 seconds according to Fox Sports). Eagles, 27-24.
Following are the rest of the coaches who gave final scores:
Beau Jackson (West Greene): Eagles, 27-20.
Matt Humbert (Belle Vernon): Chiefs, 28-26.
Rich Kolesar (Laurel Highlands): Eagles, 27-24.
Marcus McCulloch (Ringgold): Chiefs, 35-31.
My two sons from Avella High School both like the Eagles and the over. Senior Colton says, 31-24 while junior Westley predicts 32-27.
Me, I really like the under in this matchup. I think the Eagles are the better team but I always wonder how a young quarterback such as Hurts will handle all the pressure that comes with this event watched around the world. Having said that, Mahomes hasn't actually been at the top of his game in either of his first two Super Bowl performances. He's a combined 52 of 91 (57.1%) for 556 yards with three touchdowns (including one rushing) and four interceptions in a 31-20 win over the 49ers and a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in a game where admittedly his O-line imploded. I'm going with the Eagles, 27-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.