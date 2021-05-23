Two former Fayette County coaching standouts, Adam Donnelly and John Lozar, are part of the recently announced 2020/2021 class of inductees for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
After a pause in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the class consisting of 13 individuals will be enshrined through the Uniontown Herald-Standard newspaper, George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio, the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame web page and the new Hall of Fame Facebook page.
Inductees and representatives will also be recognized at a Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 25 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Donnelly and Lozar, who are both deceased, left a large imprint on coaching in Fayette County during their careers.
At German Township High School Donnelly was a longtime assistant in football before taking over as head coach in 1964. He coached the Uhlans for nine seasons and compiled a record of 45-38-5. In 1969 he guided German to a 10-0 mark. The Uhlans downed Coraopolis, 8-0, to capture the WPIAL Class B Championship.
“Coach Donnelly was like a father figure,” former Uhlan Tony Tokish said. “But he didn’t take any nonsense.”
“He was an absolute disciplinarian,” guard Gene Davis said of Donnelly. “You basically did what he wanted you to do just to keep everything quiet. It was a lot easier to do it his way because everything stayed quiet that way. There was a lot of respect for that man on that team.”
Former Uhlan Ed Petcheny had a lot of respect for Donnelly.
“He was a great man,” Petcheny opined. “I had a great relationship with Coach Donnelly and my athletic director Frank Hrivnak. Coach Donnelly cared a lot about his players and he did things for other players that their fathers didn’t do. He took care of me in a lot of ways because my father wasn’t around at the time. He was a father figure to me and everybody else. He knew the game real well, and he wanted you to do it his way and he meant business.”
Donnelly was also a longtime basketball coach at German, from 1949-1972, racking up 295 career victories with section titles in 1952, 1954 and 1959.
“I enjoyed playing basketball,” former Uhlan Jerry Washington said. “Coach Donnelly was the basketball coach and the track coach at German. I’ll tell you he was one of my favorite coaches.”
“I liked Coach Donnelly,” former German standout Jim Lowe said. “He worked us in terms of fundamentals. I thought he was a pretty even-Steven kind of a coach. I really enjoyed playing for him, he was good to all of us.”
Donnelly coached track until German dropped the sport and he produced several top notch sprinters in the 1950s.
Donnelly passed away on May 7, 2004 at the age of 92.
John Lozar coached football at Masontown and Albert Gallatin. He coached Masontown from 1950-59 with a record of 41-44-2 with an undefeated 10-0 season in 1959. He coached Albert Gallatin from 1960 to midway through 1965 season when he died.
Lozar’s AG record was 39-13-2. His career coaching record was 80-57-5.
“Coach Lozar was the greatest disciplinarian that ever lived,” former Masontown Gunner Gerald Lofstead stated. “We were scared to death of him, but as a team we were so tight that Coach Lozar for the first time let us call the plays. We had meetings before every game at Dick Erhard’s home and went over the game plans. Coach Lozar left us alone. Against Waynesburg, who went on to play for the Class A championship that year, we had a meeting before the game and said we were going to win the game, and that was unbelievable because Waynesburg had been undefeated the year before and they were unbeaten until we played them and won 12-7.
“We didn’t have enough Gardner points to get into the playoffs. Our biggest win was probably Waynesburg in 1959, because they went on to play Braddock for the Class A WPIAL title.”
Lozar’s teams won 20 straight games and a WPIAL Championship over a two-year span. They missed the playoffs because of the Gardner Points System in 1960.
In 1961 Lozar’s AG Colonials captured the WPIAL Class A title with a perfect 11-0 record. They won the WPIAL Class A title with a 19-6 win over Penn Joint.
The star of that 1961 championship team, the late Bobby Hlodan, always had high praise for coach Lozar.
“Coach Lozar was tough, but he was fair. He ran a good system — the single wing — and I was the tailback,” Hlodan said. “Everybody respected him and he respected his players. He worked us hard, and that’s probably why we won. We worked hard and we never wanted to lose and we didn’t the last two years.”
“I thought Coach Lozar was an outstanding high school coach,” former AG lineman Ross Brown said. “He was our physical education instructor in junior high. He was tough, we were afraid of him. He was knowledgeable and tough.”
“Coach Lozar was fantastic,” former Colonial Arley Stoker said. “He was the coach, we had respect for him. He was tough. He was the type of guy that could get everything out of you. We had very good assistants as well.”
Lozar died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Oct. 6, 1965 at the age of 41.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame banquet this year. 2020/2021 inductees will be honored at next year’s banquet, June 18, 2022 at Penn State Fayette Campus.
The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social is slated for 9 a.m. on June 25 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. Golfers should contact Katie Propes at Cluss Lumber at 724-415-2211.
