CJ Cole finished with a game-high 25 points Friday night to lead visiting McGuffey to a 47-31 Section 4-AAA victory at Beth-Center.
The Highlanders (3-0, 10-2) led 13-9, 22-17 and 34-23 at the quarter breaks.
Ethan Janovich added 11 points to the winning effort.
Andrew Bower led the Bulldogs (1-2, 5-4) with 14 points.
Section 4-AAA
McGuffey 13-9-12-13 -- 47
Beth-Center 9-8-6-8 -- 31
McGuffey: CJ Cole 25, Ethan Janovich 11. Beth-Center: Andrew Bower 14. Records: McGuffey (3-0, 10-2), Beth-Center (1-2, 5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.