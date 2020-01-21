CJ Cole scored a game-high 31 points Tuesday night to lead McGuffey to a 60-48 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Frazier.
The Highlanders (6-2, 13-4) led 12-6, 28-20 and 40-35 at the quarter breaks.
Owen Newcomer led the Commodores (1-4, 1-6) with 12 points. Luke Santo and Isaac Thomas scored 11 apiece.
Nate Witkowsky added 13 for McGuffey.
