The California University of Pa. baseball team’s offense came alive Saturday for a PSAC West Conference doubleheader sweep at Indiana (Pa.).
The Vulcans (5-3, 14-6) won the opening game, 11-1, and completed the sweep with a 10-4 victory in the nightcap.
Zach Rohaley (1-2) went the distance to win the first game, matching his career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks.
Patrick Brogan went 3-for-3 with on run scored for the Vulcans. Jacob McCaskey belted a solo home run and drove in a pair with a double, finishing with five RBI and three runs scored.
The Vulcans made the most of five errors and five walks in the second game.
Albert Gallatin graduate Jackson Miller won his first collegiate start, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in four innings. Patrick Gumto finished the game for his fourth career save, allowing two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Jax Miller smacked a two-run home run, his second of the season, and finished with three RBI.
California (Pa.) 11, Indiana (Pa.) 3; California (Pa.) 14, Indiana (Pa.) 4 — The Vulcans’ Nick Riggle earned his 20th career win Friday in a PSAC West Conference doubleheader sweep of visiting Indiana (Pa.).
Riggle (4-1) became the sixth pitcher in the history of the program to reach 20 career wins with the complete-game victory in the opener. Riggle allowed three earned runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
The Vulcans’ David Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Anthony Venezia drove in three runs, and Jax Miller, Josh Rankin and Carter Chinn all scored two runs.
Brownsville graduate Dylan Brosky (5-0) won the nightcap, allowing three hits in five innings. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts.
Jacob McCaskey belted a grand slam. Patrick Brogan went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. David Lee was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. California graduate Aaron Previsky had an RBI double.
Waynesburg 5, Westminster 2; Waynesburg 11, Westminster 5 — The Yellow Jackets swept a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday from visiting Westminster.
The opening game counted in the conference standings.
Belle Vernon graduate Joe Sabolek threw six shutout innings before allowing a pair of runs to win the opening game. He allowed seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Cody Ray picked up the final five outs for the save.
Brandon Durbin paced Waynesburg’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Yough graduate Mike Bell finished with two hits with an RBI.
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win the second game. Waynesburg moved into an 11-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after scoring 10 runs on seven hits, with seven Yellow Jackets driving in at least one run in the inning.
Durbin, Nolan Vertullo, Justin Clevenger and Connellsville grad John Przbylinski all drove in two runs. Durbin, Clevenger and Przybylinski all had two hits.
Clevenger was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Track & field
Dave Labor Invitational — The California University of Pa. women had first-place finishes by Divonne Franklin, the 400 relay and Jaleesa Mackey Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
Franklin won the 100 with a conference-leading time of 11.95 seconds. She placed second in the 200.
The 400 relay finished first in 49.55 seconds. Mackey won the 100 high hurdles in 15.42 seconds and was second in the 400 hurdles with a personal-best time of 1:07.98.
Aaliyah Lewis was third in the triple jump and second in the 400. Erin Meckler and Beyonce Kelly were second in the high jump.
The Vulcans’ Tymer Jackson finished third in the 100 with a time of 10.95 seconds.
Elizabeth Forward graduate Daniel Jacobs won the javelin for Point Park with a top throw of 57.13 meters.
Golden Tornado Classic —The Waynesburg men and women competed at Geneva College on Saturday.
Aubrey Wingeart had the top finish for the women after placing second in the 5,000 meters in 18:58.21. Teammate Gloria Reed finished fifth. Katherine Fair was third in the 100 intermediate hurdles and fourth in the 400 hurdles.
Yough graduate Andrew Kemerer won the triple jump for the Yellow Jackets with a leap 12.16 meters (39-10¾).
Roman Lessard finished first in the javelin with a throw of 51.77 meters (169-10). Ringgold grad Jerry Farrelli was third in the javelin.
California grad Bre Trusler won the 400 for Washington & Jefferson in a time of 1:02.05. She also finished third in the 200. Trusler was also on the 1,600 relay that finished second in 4:18.82.
Brownsville’s Alie Seto was third in the high jump for the Presidents after she cleared 1.47 meters. Bentworth graduate Ali Petrisek placed eighth.
