Mike Collodi enters his sixth season as the Elizabeth Forward head coach, and it seems that the program is setting record after record.
Last year’s senior class was the first in school history to have four consecutive winning seasons and the program set another record by making the playoffs for a third straight year.
Could this year’s team win the program’s first WPIAL crown?
The 2020 version of the Warriors are loaded with at least seven starters back on both sides of the ball and have plenty of experience coming off what was supposed to be a rebuilding season in 2019.
The 2018 Warriors graduated the majority of their starters from the conference championship team that went 8-2.
How did the rebuild go?
The young and inexperienced 2019 team went 7-3 with their losses being to Derry, North Catholic and Aliquippa, with all three close until late in the game.
“We had a pretty good season and had a lot of young guys,” Collodi said. “Our losses were to upper echelon teams, but this is a new year and we return a ton of guys.”
While many consider EF to be the favorites in the Interstate conference, Collodi is not ready to say any specific team is the favorite.
“It is up in the air right now,” he said of the conference favorites. “Mount Pleasant is always tough, South Park is always good, as well as well-coached, and South Allegheny has a Division I talent in (running back) Antonio Epps.
“Yough has a new staff that is working hard and is a natural rival for us, while Brownsville and Southmoreland are bumping up from Double-A with South Allegheny.”
Leading the way for the Warriors is 6-5, 240-pound All-State senior H-back and defensive end Chase Whatton, who currently has 31 Division I offers.
“He has gone through some adversity and is an extremely athletic defensive lineman,” Collodi said. “Chase is very explosive and fast off the ball.
“He is a problem for anyone to block with his freakish athleticism.”
Watt finished 2019 with 13 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss, and scored seven touchdowns on offense.
Senior Evan Lewis is a four-year starter in the secondary, has made the All-Conference team and is being recruited by teams in the Ivy League and Patriot League.
“He will see time at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, has been the holder, kick returner, punt returner, played corner, safety and outside linebacker,” Collodi said. “We plug him in all over and he never complains.
“He is extremely intelligent and is like a coach on the field.”
Another senior returning as a starter is the 6-1, 185-pound Nico Mrvos, who is a receiver and safety.
“Nico is the most-naturally gifted athlete on the team,” Colodi said. “He is extremely smooth in everything he does and can be a game breaker because he is freakishly athletic.
“Nico is a great kid and I am excited to see what he does.”
Collodi also pointed out two juniors in 6-3, 280-pound Nick Murphy and tailback Kyle Flournoy.
Murphy is a two-year letterman at left tackle and on the defensive line, while Flournoy is still relatively new to the game.
“Nick works hard and is physical on both sides of the ball,” Collodi said. “Kyle came on halfway through last season and never really played football before.
“Now he has a whole year under his belt, is bigger and stronger, has great vision, has a great burst of speed and will be our workhorse at tailback.”
Collodi was also quick to point out the effort of his staff.
“I am very appreciative of the staff and we have consistency which is huge,” he said. “When you try to build a program, having a great staff is huge."
What are Collodi’s expectations for the season?
“They are the same as always,” said Collodi. “Our motto since day one has always been to play fast and physical.
“When you do that, good things will happen. We will take it one game at a time, aim to win a conference title, a WPIAL title and a state title.”
Elizabeth Forward opens the season on Sept. 11 at rival Yough.
