The Albert Gallatin wrestling team had a perfect day on Saturday at the Valley Duals, winning all five matches.
The Colonials defeated Ligonier Valley (42-23), Valley (54-18), Summit Academy (57-3), South Park (43-18), and Riverview (54-18).
"It was good experience for the kids," AG coach Duane Dupont said. "We were lucky to pick it up after the Jenkins Duals got cancelled. We had an opening in our schedule so it worked out pretty good for us. We're always looking to improve."
Shawn Loring (285) and James Standish (172) both finished 5-0. Alex Simon (120), Bailey Holbert (138), and Phil Dennis (145) all had 4-1 records.
"The kids battled hard," Dupont said. "We're pretty young but they continue to work hard. We've got a lot of kids that are coming to practice every day and you can see the progress. The kids have gotten better each match. From the beginning of the year to where we're at now it's been a steady improvement, which we're happy about."
Girls basketball
Southmoreland 43, Elizabeth Forward 23 -- The Lady Scots held Elizabeth Forward to just nine points in the final three quarters for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Elizabeth Forward (8-2, 14-4) led 14-10 after the first quarter.
Southmoreland improves to 9-1 in the section and 15-3 overall.
California 64, Beth-Center 19 -- Kendelle Weston poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the visiting Lady Trojans to a Section 2-AA victory.
California (5-3, 10-8) led 21-6, 32-14 and 51-18 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Trojans' McKenna Hewitt added 10 points.
Callie Dorsey scored nine points for the Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 2-15).
Boys basketball
Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 38 -- The Jaguars outscored the visiting Falcons in the second quarter, 21-4, to pull away for a Section 1-AAAAA victory.
Thomas Jefferson (2-5, 4-13) led 36-18 at halftime.
Connellsville slips to 1-6 in the section and 3-16 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 57, Southmoreland 36 -- The Warriors' Ethan Bowser and Mekhi Daniels combined to outscore the Scotties for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Bowser scored a game-high 22 points and Daniels added 17.
Southmoreland (3-7, 6-11) led 11-8 after the first quarter, but Elizabeth Forward surged to a 33-19 halftime lead. The Warriors (8-2, 14-5) outscored the home team in the second half, 24-17.
Ty Keffer scored nine points for the Scotties.
McGuffey 54, Beth-Center 48 -- The Highlanders held off a late Beth-Center rally for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
McGuffey (2-7, 7-10) led 29-13 at halftime. The Bulldogs (0-10, 3-13) held a 33-25 advantage in the second half.
McGuffey made 6-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter and 10-of-12 attempts in the game.
Ruben Miller scored a game-high 21 points for Beth-Center. Colby Kuhns added 11.
McGuffey's Grayson Wallace and Jason Durbin both scored 12 points. Phillip McCuen finished with 10 points.
Monessen 65, Bentworth 31 -- The Greyhounds scored 37 points in the first quarter to roll to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Lorenzo Gardner paced Monessen (9-0, 14-4) with 23 points. Kody Kuhns finished with 21 points.
Landon Urcho scored 19 points for Bentworth (1-7, 2-12).
West Greene 55, Mapletown 54 -- Ian Van Dyne made all three free throws after being fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift the Pioneers over the host Maples in a Section 2-A battle.
West Greene (4-4, 6-14) clinched a playoff spot with the win for the seventh straight season, extending its school record.
Mapletown slips below West Greene in the standings with a 3-4 mark in the section and 8-7 overall record.
Van Dyne scored 16 points for the Pioneers and Kaden Shields followed with 15 points.
Braden McIntire scored a game-high 21 points for Mapletown. Cohen Stout added 18.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 68, Mercyhurst 60 -- The Vulcans ran their winning streak to five games by winning on the road in PSAC West Conference play.
California improves to 9-3 in the conference and 14-3 overall. The Lakers slip to 5-9 in the PSAC West and 7-13 overall.
Dejah Terrell led the way for the Vulcans with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Ciaira Loyd finished with 19 points, while Lauren Bennett scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds.
Mercyhurst led 20-15 after the first quarter and 32-28 at halftime. The Vulcans rallied for a 52-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Graced Centrulla scored 22 points for the Lakers. Jayde Boyd added 12.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 79, Penn State Du Bois 78 -- Penn State Fayette held a 50-40 advantage in the second half to rally for a PSUAC home win.
Penn State Du Bois led 38-29 at halftime.
Alyson Boykin paced Fayette with a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor McCormick scored 10 points, including making all 10 free throw attempts. Morgan Rigsby finished with 14 points.
Tara Hinderliter led Penn State Du Bois with 21 points. Lexey Shick scored 16 and Shannon Shaw added 12.
Chatham 63, Waynesburg 52 -- Chatham led by 11 after the first quarter and held the lead throughout the game for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Chatham (7-4, 13-5) led 37-29 at halftime and 52-47 after three quarters.
Brooke Fuller scored 15 points and grabbed 15 points for Waynesburg (4-9, 4-15). Madisen Dayton finished with 11 points.
Maddy Grennes led Chatham with 23 points. Brittani Smith scored 13.
Men's basketball
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 94, Penn State Du Bois 72 -- The Lions scored 55 points in the second half to secure a PSUAC home victory.
Penn State Fayette led 39-24 at halftime.
Maurice Freeman paced Fayette with a game-high 34 points. Matt Forbes (14), Tavian Mozie (12), and Will Hagwood (11) also scored double figures.
Malik Gordon led Penn State Du Bois with 24 points. Zayver Craft had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Chatham 61, Waynesburg 49 -- The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold the halftime lead for a Presidents' Athletic Conference loss to visiting Chatham.
Waynesburg (8-5, 12-8) led 26-23 at halftime, but Chatham outscored the host squad in the final 20 minutes, 38-23.
Jansen Knotts led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Matt Popeck scored 12.
Marcos Cintron paced Chatham (11-1, 16-1) with 16 points. Simon Boyer, Malik Potter and Ben Pollock all scored 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.