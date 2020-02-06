Albert Gallatin trailed by 27 with five bouts remaining, but rallied for a 41-39 non-section victory over Yough on Wednesday at Yough High School.
The Colonials (2-4) trailed 39-12 entering the 113-pound weight class, as matches started at 145, but Alexander Simon started the run with a fall in 5:35. Teammate Andrew Appleton won by forfeit at 120 and Grant Lindsey earned a fall in 1:56 at 126 to cut the deficit to 39-30.
Albert Gallatin’s Bailey Holbert won by technical, 18-3, in 4:13 to cut the deficit to four before Philip Dennis capped off the comeback with a fall in 5:02. Dennis had to win by at least a major decision to have the dual meet go to criteria.
The Colonials’ Shawn Loring (285) and Tyler Frezzell (152) also won by fall.
The Cougars’ Cole Kastronis (145) and Glenn Christner (170) earned a pin, and teammate Ian Sarver edged Richard Cartwright, 3-0, at 160.
Isaac Gavaghan (182), Arthur Hoak (195), Robert Davis (220) and Shane Momyer (106) won by forfeit for Yough (8-7).
