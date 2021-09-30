The Albert Gallatin boys golf team ended the season Wednesday on a positive note with a 238-249 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Ringgold at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The Colonials close with a 1-9 section record and 3-9 overall mark. The Rams finish 1-9 in the section and 3-9 overall.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal closed out his team golf career with a 1-under 34. The under-par round included an eagle on No. 6. Karpeal, who will play in the WPIAL Class AAA Championship next week, drove the green and made the putt for an eagle.
Hayden Metts shot 47 for the Colonials. Teammate Greyson Jarrett finished with 49. Jackson Myers (50) and Alex Simon (58) closed out the scoring. Trent Clemmer’s 60 was not used.
Clay Benson was the low man for the Rams with 7-over 42. Kendyl Seibert and Dylan Callaway both shot 44. Brice Kowall (46) and Mike Wagner (58) rounded out the scoring. Matt Wagner’s 59 was not used.
McGuffey 211, Bentworth 253 — The Highlanders were tough at home, defeating visiting Bentworth at Dogwood Hills Golf Course for a Section 4-AA victory.
McGuffey closes the season with a 9-3 record in the section and overall. The Bearcats finish 2-10 in the section and 2-13 overall.
Nathan Cosko was the low man for Bentworth with 44. Aaron Woodhouse (48), Ross Skerbetz (46), Cody Baldauf (59), and Cede Smith (56) also counted in the Bearcats’ final score.
McGuffey’s Jake Ross was medalist with 2-over 37. Kaleb Hancher shot 38. Faith Chapman, who will play in the WPIAL Class AA Championship next week, finished with 42. Hannah Shingle (50) and Rainey Szygenda (44) closed out the scoring.
Uniontown 226, Charleroi 236 — The Red Raiders closed the regular season with a non-section road victory at Mon Valley Country Club.
Adena Rugola was medalist for Uniontown with 2-under 34. Logan Voytish finished with 43. Gage Brugger shot 45. Wade Brugger (47) and Aiden Martin (57) closed out the scoring. Trevor Uphold’s 60 did not count.
Colton Palonder was the low man for Charleroi (6-8) with 5-over 41. Will Wagner and Elliot Lenhart both finished with 47. Nate Boulanger (50) and Nick Summers (51) rounded out the scoring. Brad McIlvaine’s 60 was not used.
Men’s soccer
Slippery Rock 3, California (Pa.) 1 — The Vulcans were unable to hold the first-half lead for a road loss in PSAC West Conference action.
Slippery Rock improves to 1-0-0 in the conference and 4-2-2 overall. California is 1-1-0 in the conference and slips to 1-5-1 overall.
Evan Blunkosky gave the Vulcans the lead in the 14th minute with Charleroi graduate Cullin Woytovich assisting.
Slippery Rock tied the match three minutes later on Arturo Pla Hernandis’ goal and took the lead on a goal by Mo Kanani. Alex Plimmer added an insurance goal in the final minute of the match.
California’s Trever Zabilowicz made five saves. Slippery Rock keeper Hossam Aly had three saves.
