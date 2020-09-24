The Albert Gallatin boys golf team closed Section 2-AAA play Thursday afternoon with a 229-241 victory over Laurel Highlands at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The Colonials (3-8) close out section play with a 3-7 record. The Mustangs go to 0-8 in the section and 0-9 overall.
Matt Karpeal once again led the way for Albert Gallatin with the medalist round of 3-over 38. Noah Mildren (55), Clayton Watson (46), Jacob Elias (41), and Paige Metts (50) closed out the scoring rounds for the Colonials. Kohl Felio's 54 was thrown out.
Megan Joyce was the low golfer for Laurel Highlands with 6-over 41. Nate Schwertfeger (50), Darren Dunn (47), Jaden Ringer (48), and Colin Crawford (55) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Carter Rosendale's 59 wasn't used.
