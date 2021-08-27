YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin's switch to independent status in football two years ago has worked out better than even fourth-year coach Drew Dindl has expected.
The Colonials went 0-10 in Dindl's first year playing in the rugged WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference where they were simply outmanned. Since then AG has gone 5-3 in 2019 and 5-1 last year as an independent.
Say what you want about their strength of schedule, the bottom line is only two area teams had a better overall record in 2020: Elizabeth Forward (8-1) and California (6-1).
"It's working," Dindl said of the program going independent. "Although COVID did kind of diminish the roster a little bit, I'm real excited with the guys that did stick it out. It should be an exciting season."
Those players who were freshmen when Dindl took over as coach are now seniors.
"It's a special group to me," Dindl said. "They've been here through thick and thin and with all the changes and the lumps they took at first before getting a little bit of success. It's good to see the change and they've played a big part in it."
The Colonials have a nine-game schedule that includes road games against WPIAL teams Yough and Charleroi and a home game against Uniontown, which has joined AG as an independent this year.
"It's always nice to get some local teams on the schedule," Dindl said.
Albert Gallatin also has homes games against Northern Garrett (Md.), University (W.Va.), Allegany (Md.) and Weir (W.Va.) and trips to Southern Garrett (Md.) and Spring Mills (W.Va.).
University handed AG its lone loss last year in Morgantown.
"People talk about the traveling we have to do but we actually had longer trips, for the most part, when we were playing in the WPIAL," Dindl explained. "These trips to Maryland are actually shorter than all the road games we had my first year here."
The Colonials have some firepower returning, most notably seniors Shawn Loring, Tristan Robinson and Bruno Fabrycki.
It's what's up front that counts though, Dindl pointed out.
"At the end of the day the linemen have really got to shine bright for us," he said. "We are very thin. We've got to stay healthy up front. As good as they can be is how good we will be this year."
Robinson will be running the show at quarterback for Dindl's beloved "flex-bone" triple-option offense for the third year in a row.
"Tristan's a four-year player who's been just a sponge with all this, soaking it all up," Dindl said. "He's really starting to execute at a high level. We're anxious to see what he can do this year. He got an ankle injury that hobbled him for most of the season last year but now he's healthy and ready to go."
The Colonials are at ease running Dindl's offense as this point.
"You kind of just go out there and go now," he said. "Before you had to really slow it down with the install but now we just line up and go about it. Everybody is comfortable with it.
"It's been awhile since we've had an offense stick around for four years here with a lot of coaching changes. Finally we've gotten a little bit of stability and the kids are getting some familiarity with everything."
AG may add another look to its offense this season, according to Dindl.
"We do have a little bit up our sleeve," he said. "We may get into the shotgun some. But we'll see how that goes down the road."
The bruising Loring, at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds, was one of the area's best fullbacks a year ago.
"What a bull," Dindl said. "Shawn is just an animal for us on both sides of the football, just a game-changer. You've got to game plan for him on offense and defense. Whether he's playing defensive line or running the football, he's just a brute. He does a nice job for us and sets the tone."
Dindl believes he has one of the most underrated skill players in the area in 6-3, 190-pound running back Fabrycki.
"Bruno is just so versatile," Dindl said. "It's almost like he's just effortless when he does things. He's not getting the attention he really deserves. In my honest opinion I feel he's one of the best around and he should be getting some D-I looks. I think he's that caliber of player, very, very special."
Robinson, Loring and Fabrycki join linemen Nicco Mickens and Garrison Vavrek as senior captains.
"Garrison and Nicco will be important up front for us," Dindl said. "Nicco had an injury the previous season, his sophomore year, and missed all of his junior season except for the last game. He's really going to be a difference for us up front on both sides. He's a real strong, explosive kid. It's really nice to have him back on the field.
"I've never really done this before, having five captains, but we've got so much leadership with these older guys. Everything is policed by them and the kids in general take a lot of responsibility in handling a lot of business and that's nice to see."
Dindl's coaching staff includes Jeff Rush, Dylan Rush, Larry Flowers and Danny Morgan.
