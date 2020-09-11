The Colonials’ Matt Karpeal rebounded from a tough start to share medalist honors with Laurel Highlands’ Megan Joyce to lead Albert Gallatin to a 225-234 Section 2-AAA victory Thursday afternoon at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Albert Gallatin pulls even in section play at 2-2 and improves to 2-3 overall. The youthful Mustangs are still in search of their first win, slipping to 0-3 in the section and 0-4 overall.
Karpeal and Joyce both shot 1-over 36 to share low round honors.
Karpeal said he started to turn his round around on the fourth hole.
“I had a double bogey on No. 3 (a par-3). I three-putted,” said Karpeal. “Then, I had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.”
Karpeal was pleased with his round, overall, as he looks to the big matches down the road, the FCCA championship (Sept. 18) and the Section 2-AAA qualifier (Sept. 21), both at Duck Hollow Golf Club, his home course.
“I think I played pretty solid. It’s just those couple putts you wish could have back,” said Karpeal. “I had a birdie putt on No. 8. I read it right, and with the condition of the cup it rolled out.
“My irons were solid. I was putting them close to the pin after No. 3.”
“I’m looking forward towards the qualifier and the coaches tournament,” continued Karpeal. “It’s coming faster than you think.
“Being this is my home course, it’s a lot easier on myself.”
Jacob Elias, playing at No. 3, posting a solid round with 40. Kohl Felio (47), Paige Metts (49), and Noah Mildren (53) rounded out the scoring for the Colonials. Clayton Watson’s 54 wasn’t used.
Joyce said her 36 could’ve been a little bit lower with a couple more putts falling.
“I can think of a few shots here and there. I could’ve got a couple shots back,” said Joyce, adding, “I hit a fat chip on No. 9. I missed a six-foot birdie putt on No. 7, and I three-putted No. 4.
“The greens are tough. They just aerated them. They’re not smooth and they’re really sandy.”
Joyce was pleased to rebound after her worst round of the season last week with a 48 at Uniontown Country Club against Uniontown.
“That was an anomaly, I think. Nothing went my way. It happens. You just forget about it,” said Joyce.
Joyce will play in the Section 3-AAA girls qualifier at Murrysville Golf Club on Sept. 23.
“I’m ready for it,” said Joyce, adding, “My goal is still make states.”
Nate Schwertfeger, playing at No. 2, and Colin Crawford both shot 50 for the Mustangs. Jaden Ringer finished with 46, and Dante Delverne carded a 52 to close out the scoring. Darren Dunn’s 57 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.