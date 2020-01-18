Albert Gallatin rebounded from a tough home loss to Laurel Highlands in its last Section 1-AAAAA game with a 63-62 victory over Greensburg Salem on Friday at Albert Gallatin High School.
The Colonials (4-3, 6-8) trailed 51-49 entering the fourth quarter, but their defense clamped down and head coach Shea Fleenor’s team outscored the Golden Lions, 14-11, for the one-point win. Albert Gallatin had a four-point lead before Greensburg Salem (0-7, 2-12) hit a late three with the Colonials conceding the basket.
“We talked on Wednesday after the LH game about the importance of this game,” Fleenor said. “Greensburg Salem has been playing better lately. They are going to beat somebody in this section, and luckily for us, we are done with them. We had a similar situation last year when we played Laurel Highlands for the first time. We knew we were going to be in for a fight. They have some big kids, and some tough kids. They also have some older kids, and that makes them dangerous.
“I thought we were locked in really good in the fourth quarter. They had 11 but we really held them to eight because we let that last three go just in case a kid flops and they have an opportunity at a four-point play. We rode with our starters the whole fourth quarter and I thought they were really locked in.”
Albert Gallatin’s Braxton Turner had eight rebounds, and teammate Dylan Shea was key in the fourth after getting an offensive rebound, scoring on a putback and completing the and-one for.
“I really thought Braxton and Dylan did a tremendous job,” Fleenor said. “Dylan held Ryan Thomas to one point in the second half, and Braxton chased down a missed free throw on the other end to give us another possession. Braxton was a monster on the glass in the fourth, and most of his eight rebounds came in the second half. There were a couple of possessions they had to run quite a bit of clock just to get a shot off.”
The Colonials had a 20-17 lead in the first quarter, but the Golden Lions used a 16-12 edge in the second for a 33-32 halftime advantage. The visitors outscored the home team, 18-17, in the third.
“I thought we had a really good first quarter,” Fleenor said. “We broke down defensively a little in the second quarter.”
Nate English led Albert Gallatin in scoring with 18 points. Teammate Dom Lewellen had 14 and Shea added 13.
Greensburg Salem’s Dante Parsons was the game’s leading scorer with 24 and Thomas had 14.
The Colonials’ next section game will be a week from Friday at McKeesport (5-2, 8-7).
“We will play a non-section game against Latrobe before getting some time off before our next section game,” Fleenor said. “We may take a couple of days off to kind of rest up and heal any nagging injuries. We played McKeesport the first time at our place, and we played our worst overall game of the season. We have a lot of work to do to get ready for next Friday.”
