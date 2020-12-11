YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin isn't a team that's going to be pushed around this boys basketball season.
Literally.
"This is by far the strongest team I've ever had," said ninth-year Colonials coach Shea Fleenor.
"We have two or three kids benching 240-plus. They've put a lot of time in the weight room. Nate English has gotten significantly stronger since last year. Hunter Sexton, other than Dylan Shea, is probably the strongest kid on our team. And Tito Harrison wakes up and does 400 push-ups in the morning.
"We've got kids fighting on which team is going to be skins because they like to take their shirts off. They want to see who's got the biggest muscles.
"It's just a whole change right now and I think it's added to their confidence level."
The Colonials have more than just strength. Fleenor, who himself has bulging muscles and a fit physique ("I've got to keep up with them," he said with a laugh), fields a team of outstanding athletes as well.
English is a senior four-year starting point guard closing in on 1,000 career points.
"Nate's one of our leaders," Fleenor said. "Nate's first step is explosive. He's been hampered by injuries pretty much all of the last two seasons and has fought through it and still played well. If we can keep him healthy that's going to be a huge plus, because teams have trouble guarding him when he's not healthy."
Shea, who was listed as 6-1 last year, is coming off an eye-opening season that saw him dominate games at times.
"The numbers Dyan put up last year surprised us," Fleenor said. "If he was 6-5, 6-6, he'd probably be unstoppable. Last year he was undersized and teams still had trouble containing him. And now he's definitely a little taller than he was last year."
Two more seniors who moved into the school district are Ja'Shir Kean and Ajani Blyden, although while both were cleared by the WPIAL to participate in the regular season they were denied eligibility for the postseason.
"At this point the appeal process is under way," Fleenor said. "That ones out of our hands. The postseason is irrelevant at this point if we don't make it, so we have to focus on what we do have control over and that's the regular season."
Kean and Blyden will have an immediate impact.
"The new guys coming in, both of them have good size," Fleenor said. "Ajani is 6-7 and super-athletic. He can play pretty much anywhere on the floor. He handles the ball well and shoots the ball well. Ja'shir is also a talented kid who is around 6-3, 6-4."
Fleenor hopes to take some of the pressure off of English and Shea.
"The new guys will definitely help Dylan inside," Fleenor said. "As for Nate, before we had to use him pretty much exclusively to get the ball up the floor. Now with Tito having two years of varsity experience under his belt, he can handle the ball for us. Hunter Sexton, I've put him in position to handle the ball for us in practice, and then Ajani also."
Harrison, Sexton and Mason Layhue are all seniors with varsity experience, and junior Nick Pegg is vying for playing time as well.
"Nick played mostly JV last year," Fleenor said. "He's been a menace in practice. He played midfielder for our soccer team so his tank goes forever. He's starting to understand his defensive play will get him on the floor and he's concentrating on that. We're going to have to find room for him."
Fleenor, who is assisted by Jake Magerko and Jordan Alderson, also mentioned seniors Trey Coville and Tony Efford, among others who are competing for playing time.
"We're deep," Fleenor said. "This is probably the deepest basketball team I've had. We could realistically be playing 10 or 11 a game."
With size, strength, talent and a deep bench, AG would seem to have all the ingredients to have a great season.
But there are other intangibles that go into that noted Fleenor, whose team missed the playoffs last year after qualifying for the postseason the previous two years.
"The team I had that made the playoffs three years ago, with Colby Uphold, Nate Bricker, Matt Rankin, and Nate was on that team, that group played really well together," Fleenor said. "They weren't as talented as the team I have right now. But they played well together and the pieces to the puzzle fit very nicely together.
"So even if this is the most talented basketball team we've ever had, if the pieces to the puzzle don't fit together correctly, it's not going to matter. There are numerous examples of teams that were very talented and didn't end up being successful.
"We've got to put the goal of the group ahead of the goal of the individuals. Right now guys are doing that, they're trusting each other, they're passing up a lot of shots to get better shots, so that's a good sign.
"I do think we have the potential to be a very good team, but we won't know for sure until we lace them up for real."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.