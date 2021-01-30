Albert Gallatin has a pair of important Section 1-AAAAA games coming up next week with a trip to third-place Thomas Jefferson and a home rematch with first-place Laurel Highlands.
Colonials coach Shea Fleenor wanted to make sure his second-place squad wasn't looking that far ahead when it hosted West Mifflin in a section game on Friday night.
"We talked about how, yeah, we have a big week next week but if we don't take care of business tonight, next week will be irrelevant," Fleenor said.
Clearly his message was received.
Albert Gallatin exploded out of the gate, out-scoring the Titans 30-2 in the first quarter, on its way to an eye-opening 77-22 victory.
"They were really ready to go," Fleenor said. "We couldn't ask for a better start."
AJ Blyden totaled 15 points, including two more dunks, and 12 rebounds for the Colonials (4-1, 6-2) and Hunter Sexton hit a trio of 3-pointers in also scoring 15. Layson Mayhue added 12 points.
"AJ really got after it from the start," Fleenor said. "His playing time was limited tonight but he was very productive when he was out there."
Skyjuan Walker led West Mifflin (0-3, 3-5) with 10 points.
"That's the most focused I've seen our team at the beginning of a game," Fleenor said. "West Mifflin is young and inexperienced but we watched them play a couple other teams where they'd hang around for awhile. That was my point to our guys. Don't go out there and give this team hope. Don't let them hang around."
Albert Gallatin left no doubt of the outcome and built a 50-6 halftime lead and was up 63-13 after three quarters.
Fleenor got all his reserves into the game in the opening eight minutes.
"Our starters only played about half of each of the first three quarters and very little or none of the fourth," Fleenor said. "Nate English only played two or three minutes in the second half. He's got a couple nagging injuries that are healing so we wanted to rest him if we could."
The Colonials didn't allow the Titans to reach double digits in any single quarter.
"Our defensively intensity was great," Fleenor said. "We really jumped into them right from the beginning of the game."
Albert Gallatin travels to Waynesburg Central for a non-section game on Monday before its showdowns with the Jaguars and Mustangs.
"I haven't seen our focus and intensity be like it was tonight," Fleenor said. "Maybe that's a sign of growth. I just hope it carries over into next week."
