The Albert Gallatin boys came up short Friday night, losing at Penn Hills, 73-41, in a key Section 1-AAAAAA game.
The Colonials (4-6, 6-12) fall to fifth place, one game in the win column behind fourth-place Woodland Hills. Albert Gallatin is tied with Gateway in fifth place. The Colonials split with Woodland Hills and defeated Gateway in the first half of the schedule.
The Colonials close out section play with the Gators at home Tuesday and at Laurel Highlands Friday.
The Indians (9-1, 15-4) led 16-10 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 36-17 at halftime.
Dylan Shea paced Albert Gallatin with 14 points.
Penn Hills' Kyree Mitchell scored a game-high 18 points. Ed Daniels (14), Daemar Kelly (13), and Wes Kropp (12) also scored in double figures.
Section 1-AAAAA
Albert Gallatin 10-7-13-11 -- 41
Penn Hills 16-20-18-19 -- 73
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea 14. Penn Hills: Kyree Mitchell 18, Ed Daniels 14, Daemar Kelly 13, Wes Kropp 12. Records: Albert Gallatin (4-6, 6-12), Penn Hills (9-1, 15-4).
