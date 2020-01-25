McKeesport outscored visiting Albert Gallatin in the fourth quarter, 24-14, Friday night to secure a 62-46 Section 1-AAAAA victory over the visiting Colonials.
The Tigers (7-2, 10-8) led 11-9 after the first quarter and 25-19 at the half. The difference remained six points after three quarters.
Deamontae Diggs led McKeesport with 24 points. Brison Kisan added 12.
Section 1-AAAAA
Albert Gallatin 9-10-13-14 -- 46
McKeesport 11-14-13-24 -- 62
McKeesport: Deamontae Diggs 24, Brison Kisan 12. Records: Albert Gallatin (4-4, 6-10), McKeesport (7-2, 10-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.