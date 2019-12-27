Trinity pushed ahead in the first quarter and the host Hillers maintained the lead throughout the holiday tournament game Friday night for a 74-60 win over Albert Gallatin.
Trinity (6-2) led 17-12, 30-24 and 54-39 at the quarter breaks.
Dylan Shea led the Colonials (2-6) with a game-high 24 points. Tyrese Jackson added 10.
Jordane Adams led Trinity with 23 points. Michael Koroly finished with 20 and Noah Johnson added 10.
Trinity Holiday Tournament
Albert Gallatin 12-12-15-21 -- 60
Trinity 17-13-24-20 -- 74
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea 25, Tyrese Jackson 10. Trinity: Jordane Adams 23, Michael Koroly 20, Noah Johnson 10. Records: Albert Gallatin (2-6), Trinity (6-2).
