Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to tie visiting Albert Gallatin, then out-scored the Colonials 12-7 in overtime to pull out a 58-53 win in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.
After a 10-10 opening frame, AG surged to a 27-17 halftime lead before the unbeaten Prexies (5-0) fought back to within 42-38 after three quarters and used an 8-4 edge in the fourth to knot the game at 46-46.
Washington welcomed coach Ron Faust back to the bench after he was hospitalized and missed the last two games because of an illness. The Prexies won both, 77-72 over Trinity on Saturday and 77-33 over Brownsville Friday night.
Against Albert Gallatin, Brandon Patterson scored 15 points and Tayshawn Levy added 13 points.
Dylan Shea topped the Colonials (2-5) in scoring with a game-high 26 points and Nate English added 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.