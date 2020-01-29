Albert Gallatin's Section 1-AAAAA playoff hopes took a shot Tuesday night with a 52-45 loss to visiting Woodland Hills.
The Colonials (4-5, 6-11) are in fifth place, trailing the Wolverines (5-5, 8-11) by one game in the win column.
Albert Gallatin led 10-5 after the first quarter and 36-34 at the end of the third quarter. Woodland Hills rallied for a 25-24 lead at halftime and then outscored the Colonials in the fourth quarter, 18-9.
Nate English scored a game-high 15 points for Albert Gallatin. Dom Lewellen finished with 12 and Dylan Shea added 11.
Kyere Hainesworth and Jihaad Dennard shared scoring honors for the Wolverines with 12 points apiece. Deontae Williams added 11.
