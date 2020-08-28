YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin ended 32 years of losing in football when it posted a 5-3 record as an independent last year under Drew Dindl, who is entering his third year as Colonials head coach.
The feeling of being a winner carried over into the offseason.
"The weight program was rolling, we had a lot of people working out up until March," said Dindl, noting when the coronavirus pandemic hit. "I thought we were making big strides, big gains, a lot of people were coming even with multi-sports going on.
"Kids were excited coming off a winning season. It was just a different atmosphere. Everything completely changed, not only the football team but I think the community. We were packing the stands, everybody was happy, everybody was cheering us on.
"What a great experience it was."
Dindl is hoping to have that same feeling in 2020.
"We've got a lot of people coming back," he said. "Finally, we're getting a little stability in the program. These kids know exactly what they're supposed to do and where they're supposed to be."
Running the show of Dindl's triple-option offense will again be Tristan Robinson.
"Tristan is back for his second year starting at quarterback," Dindl said. "He's a junior and was our second-leading rusher last year. He's a great decision maker running our triple option. He's cool, calm and collected back there. The more experience he gets the better he gets. I'm hoping for a big year out of him."
Robinson is surrounded by weapons.
"Pretty much all our skill players are back," Dindl pointed out. "Dylan Shea is a senior now and will be our top receiver. Jimmy Marvin also, and we're going to move Caleb Lang to wide out this year to give us a little more speed out on the edge.
"In the backfield we've got Bruno Fabrycki, Tony Efford, and a newcomer, Caleb Matzus-Chapman, who has been showing us some good things during summer conditioning."
AG will try to replace Malik Kirby and Kolby Varano who both graduated.
"They ran hard for us at the B-back (fullback) position last year," Dindl said. "Those are big shoes to fill, but we've got Shawn Loring stepping in. Hopefully, we can get him being a bruiser up through there."
Dindl expects all of his top skill players to get touches.
"Anybody can get the ball at any time. That's what's the beauty of the triple option," Dindl said. "Tristan is able to make the reads and whoever the defense decides to take away that night, the other guys will have a chance to step up."
Albert Gallatin prefers to stay on the ground but can go to the air if the situation calls for it, according to Dindl.
"We're run heavy, but we do pass the ball," he said. "We have a run-and-shoot offense in with the triple option. We had it in last year and it was there when we needed it.
"It kind of depends on what the defense wants to do. If they're going all out to stop the run then we'll throw the ball a little bit more. Against Allegany last year we had a heck of a night throwing the ball with Dylan and Tristan hooking up a good bit."
Robinson completed 16 of 32 passes in that 49-28 loss for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Shea had seven receptions for 122 yards and one TD.
The Colonials are in the process of rebuilding their offensive and defensive lines.
"Brady Shore is a returning senior. Other than that we're going to be brand new up front," Dindl said. "That's where we've got to come together and grow a little bit. Those guys have to step up and be the game-changers for us.
"How well we do this year is going to depend a lot on how we perform up there, both ways."
AG will begin the season with a home match-up against local rival Laurel Highlands on Sept. 11.
"I'm sure both teams are looking forward to that one," Dindl said. "I know our kids our excited.
"I'm excited, too, for this season. I like what I'm seeing from our team. I think we can have another good year."
