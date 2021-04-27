Albert Gallatin's baseball team needed a boost following a pair of Section 4-AAAAA one-run losses sandwiched around a week off due to COVID-19 issues.
The Colonials got that on Tuesday with a hard-fought 6-4 section win over visiting Peters Township.
Trey Coville pitched a complete game and Nick Pegg had two hits and two RBIs as Albert Gallatin (2-3, 2-4) moved ahead of the Indians (3-5, 5-8) into fourth place in the section.
The Colonials suffered a 3-2 loss at Bethel Park on April 14 and a 7-6 walk-off loss at Peters Township on Monday.
"We were winning most of the way in both of those games," said AG coach Ron Popovich, "so today's win was big for our kids. They believe they can win and that's half the battle."
Albert Gallatin let a 5-1 lead slip away to the Indians on Monday and were up 4-0 after two innings on Tuesday. Peters Township plated a run in both the third and fifth to get within two but the Colonials countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2.
The Indians pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate before Coville induced a ground out to shortstop to end it.
Coville allowed three earned runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts to pick up the win.
"Trey pitched a great game today," Popovich said, "as did John Skochelak in a tough loss Monday."
Skochelak allowed three earned runs in tossing a complete game in the defeat at Peters Township.
On Tuesday, Jack Kail stroked three hits, including a double, and Mac Ciocco had a double, single and two RBIs for the Indians who also got two hits from Wes Parker and a double from Tucker Ferris.
It wasn't enough as Albert Gallatin made the most of seven hits. Nate McCusker had two singles and an RBI, Jerrett Dempsey hit a sacrifice fly and Tristan Robinson and Clayton Watson both drove in a run for the Colonials.
Ferris took the loss, giving up three earned runs on five hits in two innings. Caden Dively surrendered two earns runs in three innings and Lucas Culan pitched a scoreless sixth for Peters Township.
Popovich commended his players for how well they've responded to adversity.
"It's nice to see," he said. "This has been a team effort."
The Colonials continue section play Thursday with a 4 p.m. game at Trinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.